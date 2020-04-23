Falling in Reverse Guitarist Derek Jones Dies at 35 – Variety

Derek Jones, the guitarist for post-hardcore rock band Falling in Reverse, has died at 35. The reason for demise is at the moment unknown.

Jones’ bandmate and Falling in Reverse vocalist Ronnie Radke introduced Jones’ demise by way of Instagram on Tuesday, posting a sequence of pictures in memoriam.

“I’ll always remember once you picked me up from jail in your outdated tour van to begin Falling in Reverse,” Radke wrote. “Your spirit can be interwoven via the music I write perpetually.”

Falling in Reverse was fashioned in 2008 by Jones and Radke, who was in jail at the time for violating probation. As soon as Radke was launched in December 2010, the band — consisting of Jones, Radke, Nick Wealthy, Gilbert Catalano and Anthony Avila — began recording their first album, “The Drug In Me Is You,” which got here out in 2011.

Three extra albums and a number of other excursions adopted between 2013 and 2017. The band’s newest single, “The Drug In Me Is Reimagined,” was launched in February. Earlier than becoming a member of Falling in Reverse, Jones was additionally part of the band A Smile From the Trenches.

Jones was engaged to Christina Cetta, who died of most cancers in November 2019. As a consequence of her demise, Falling in Reverse canceled what would have been their most up-to-date tour.

Present members of Falling in Reverse embody Radke, bassist Tyler Burgess, lead guitarist Max Georgiev and drummer Johnny Mele. They’ve additionally paid tribute to Jones by way of social media, sharing the influence he had on their lives.

“You launched me to metallic bands I’ve by no means heard of. You all the time had a particular meals spot each metropolis we had been in saved in your telephone,” Burgess wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna miss all of it.”

“Our hearts are damaged and blue,” fellow guitarist Georgiev stated. “You’re beloved enormously, and took a bit of us with you.”