Fallout 5 will follow The Elder Scrolls 6, but Bethesda regrets the wait

Todd Howard has confirmed plans for the next installment of the post-apocalyptic RPG.

The truth is that after Xbox & Bethesda Showcase We can only admit that we are excited about Starfield, a game that bets on a classic science fiction experience in which we will have to explore an unknown universe, in short, it was 15 minutes of gameplay that made us dream of a colossal RPG.

Fallout 5 will be Bethesda Game Studios’ next game after The Elder Scrolls 6But if there are two sagas that fans of Bethesda games have on a pedestal, those are The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, two proposals for the open world RPG with different settings and themes. While The Elder Scrolls 6 medieval fantasy has been announced since 2018, from Fallout 5’s postapocalyptic future we had received nothing but comments from Todd Howard about his intention to carry it out, albeit with an eye to the future.

Fallout 4 – Bethesda Softworks

Although Howard hasn’t given much new information about this upcoming installment, he has reaffirmed his plans for Fallout 5 in an interview with IGN, confirming that It will be the next Bethesda Game Studios game after The Elder Scrolls 6which in turn will come after Starfield, with a planned release date of 2023.

“Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to do Fallout 5 after that.so our roster is pretty full going forward,” explained Todd Howard. While Howard had previously talked about a Fallout 5 coming after these two games, he hadn’t confirmed that it would be the follow-up game to TES 6. .

Howard has recognized the long waits to which the fans of his games are subjected, confessing that feel so frustrated like those waiting for them: “I wish they’d get out faster,” Howard noted, “we’re trying as hard as we can.” If you haven’t played the fourth installment of the franchise, remember that our Fallout 4 review is available at 3DJuegos.

More about: Fallout 5, Bethesda, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.