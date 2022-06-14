Fallout 76 dates The Pitt expansion and Bethesda announces its number of players

The multiplayer survival title will release new areas next September.

Despite having one of the worst launches in living memory, Fallout 76 is still important to Bethesda, which continues to develop new content. The title that brings the saga closer to survival and multiplayer did not want to miss the Xbox event last night, in which it announced its next DLC.

As you can see in the trailer at the top of the news, the new expedition is named The Pitt, and will take us to new areas to discover in the wastelands of the ruins of Pittsburg. Its release date is set for next septemberwhen should it arrive on PC and consoles.

It has exceeded 12 million playersIn addition to this, at the end of the video there is a small detail that we have not overlooked. Text appears next to the logo confirming that Fallout 76 adds more than 12 million players to date, a not insignificant figure considering that it started off on the wrong foot. It is unknown, however, what is the number of currently active users.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announcement is just one of many that appear to be planned for Fallout 76, which features a five-year content roadmap. However, the study responsible has been surrounded by controversy in recent days due to the crunch that workers have sufferedaccording to statements by anonymous employees.

