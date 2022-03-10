Fallout 76 has a promising 2022 in content, but Bethesda already has plans for 5 years

Its managers assure players that they have no reason to worry in the long term.

Only on Steam, Fallout 76 manages to reach peaks of more than 10,000 users every month. A lower figure compared to the most popular titles on the platform at the moment, but enough to guarantee a more than hopeful future for its community of players. But, does this support have an expiration date? If there is, it will not be in the short term since Bethesda has plans for several years.

“If I could share my monitor with you, I would love it, because I am working on a roadmap for the next five years. We have long term plansalthough things do get a little blurrier as we go through time because we’re adjusting and adapting to what’s new and feedback and player behavior,” explains Mark Tucker, Fallout 76 Design Director at Bethesda, in an interview. to the Australian specialized portal AusGamers.

Players should have no reason to think that we will stop updating the gameTuckerThus, one of the heads of the video game acknowledges spending much of his time imagining what Fallout 76 will be like in the mid-future, with a more or less clear agenda for the first three years and more confusing from then on. “Players should have no reason to think we’re going to stop updating this game.” But before thinking about 2023, 2024 or 2025, players have before them a 2022 with aliens, new locations and much more to reach Fallout 76. About its contents and other topics about the video game you can find more information in his talk .

Fallout 76 is one of the best examples of post-launch support on the marketwhere its authors managed to overcome a not very successful launch by gaining the loyalty of an important community of players who have a lot of fun ahead of them.

More about: Fallout 76 and Bethesda.