Fallout 76 has generated a “brutal crunch” at Bethesda: the game “destroyed people”

At the end of 2018 we witnessed the launch of Fallout 76, a title for PC, PS4 and Xbox One that took the popular saga of Bethesda towards the survival genre with a strong multiplayer focus. However, its premiere was disastrous, presenting in the first weeks a general state that was highly criticized by the players.

Now, almost four years later, we know some of the causes that may have caused that situation. Kotaku sources to whom journalist Sisi Jiang has been able to access state that the development had a brutal crunch that affected the company’s workers, who have not spoken up until now for fear of not being hired elsewhere.

The statements come from employees of Bethesda itself who prefer to remain anonymous. “I didn’t want to be in the project because it devoured people. I destroyed themsays one of those who dropped out, directly alluding to problems in management and leadership.

I didn’t want to be in the project because it devoured peopleanonymous worker“The number of people who signed on to the project and then left Bethesda It was great”, they say. This includes the testers, the people who tested the game in the months before its launch. It is said that these people worked 10 hours a day for six days a week while the game advanced to its beta version.

“I didn’t cry last night when I was taking a shower,” said one of them after leaving the project. Another replied: “I went into work today and after sitting in the car, I felt that my chest had no pressure as usual.” They also point out that production problems further exacerbated the crisis.

Overtime and criticism of management

As mentioned above, the sources point directly to ZeniMax management and how they demanded extra time for quality control even when that time was not going to be used to correct errors. For example, one tester was forced to work over the weekend because the latest version of the game needed tweaking, but he was surprised to find that the necessary fixes weren’t implemented. The work would be in vain.

“I remember one of my colleagues standing up, looking at the person in charge that day and yelling across the room, ‘Why are we here? We’re giving up for today. It’s useless, it’s a waste of our time. “, explains one of the workers involved in the development.

A colleague stood up and shouted what were we doing hereanonymous workerIn addition to all these conflicts, they assure that overtime was practically mandatory, since it was a very ambitious project for the interests of Bethesda. So much so that the team responsible for continuing to support Fallout 76 took several developers of other gameslike Starfield or Redfall, which have finally ended up being delayed.

Despite all these issues, it looks like Bethesda will continue to support Fallout 76 for quite some time. In fact, an internal roadmap points to 5 more years of contentalthough the public has only been presented with the plans for 2022 so far, which include different expeditions and events for each season of the year.

