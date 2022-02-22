Fallout 76 presents its roadmap for 2022: aliens, new locations and much more to come

The first stop, Invaders of the Galaxy, the multiplayer action RPG will arrive in a few weeks.

Some days ago Bethesda He announced that he had big plans for Fallout 76 in 2022, and today we can dive a little deeper into them. From its official portal, the American company has published its content calendar for this year, offering a summary of everything that will arrive in the four seasons.

In this way, from spring to winter we will have great updates in the multiplayer action RPG released in 2018 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Below we leave you the facilitated summary of each of the stops this season.

Spring. “Appalachia is being besieged by intergalactic forces in galaxy invaders , featuring all-new public events and random encounters (of a third kind) that will surprise you as you blast aliens with your teammates. Spring will also see an update to Worlds of Fallout that will add SCORE, as well as the launch of Season 8: Life Underground Is Life Best.”

“Between dealing with visitors from another planet, venturing beyond the borders of Appalachia, visiting a traveling show and much more, you will have to travel a lot this season,” says Bethesda. “We hope you are as excited as we are for another year of quests, CAMP builds, and more. If you are new, know that this is the perfect time to join the party!“

Fallout 76 is one of the best examples of video games that, despite their criticized premiere in stores, have managed to find their place in the market thanks to a determined commitment by those responsible to maintain their post-launch support, and everything seems to indicate that 2022 will return to be a great year for your community.

