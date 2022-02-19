Fallout 76 releases its next update soon and warns: “we have big plans for this year”

More than three years have passed since its release, and the multiplayer RPG has a lot of life ahead of it.

It did not have the most acclaimed launch in the world, but that did not discourage those responsible at all from making Fallout 76 a video game they can be proud of. Thus, nearly three and a half years after its original release, Bethesda they continue to release updates for the RPG, while also making it clear that there will be more, much more, to come in the coming weeks.

We are dying to share our plansBethesda“We know we haven’t made too many announcements in the last few weeks, but that’s because we’re working hard on new things in the game. We have big plans for Fallout 76 this year and we can’t wait to share them with our community (which we hope to do this same month)”, they advance in a statement, but first it is time to stop at galaxy invadersto throw the March 1st.

In Invaders of the Galaxy, players are invited to face a group of aliens that are heading to Appalachia with the mission of extract brain waves of its inhabitants. Doing so is not going to be an easy task, but to make the road smoother, the Bethesda team wanted to share an extensive development diary, with comments on the new enemies in the video game and other topics of interest.

In this way, it is expected that before the end of the month we will have the schedule of all the content that Bethesda plans to release in Fallout 76 this year. Bethesda is these days planning the launch of its next new IP, Starfield, which you can learn more about by watching a special where we wonder about what its open world will be like. Microsoft’s exclusive RPG will arrive at the end of the year.

