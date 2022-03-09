Fallout 76 will receive content for the next 5 years: Bethesda claims to have an internal roadmap

At the end of February, the developers presented the detailed roadmap for the 2022 updates.

With a brand new update and big plans for this year, Fallout 76 continues to expand the player experience with a good handful of proposals that hook us to Shelter 76. And, although Bethesda presented a roadmap for 2022 in which the appearance of aliens, new locations and more highlights, your game still has a long life ahead.

In fact, we could say that Fallout 76 still has a few 5 years of content, As minimum. A figure that has advanced Mark Tuckerdesign director of the installment, in an interview granted to the AusGamers medium (via wccftech): “The funny thing is that if I could share what I have on this other monitor here, you would love to see it because it is a 5 year roadmap I’m working on.”

There is no reason to think that we will not keep updating this gameMark Tucker“We have long-term plans, and things get a little fuzzy as we go along because we adjust and adapt as things come up and we see what the players want and what they’re doing,” explains Tucker. “But right now I spend a lot of my time planning that 3-5 year roadmap. The 3-year roadmap is much more understandable and well-known, and the 5-year roadmap is a bit more diffuse, but we are focused on updating Fallout 76“.

This translates not only to a bigger and bigger title, but also to a promise aimed at the users’ gaming experience: “The message to our players is that there is no reason to think that we will not keep updating this game “says the creative director. “We have things that we are doing to make sure that we can continue to produce updates for the game. for a long period of time. We have a ton of cool and fun stuff that I can’t wait to share. Things that go beyond this year“.

In this way, from Bethesda they want to improve a Fallout 76 that did not meet public expectations in its early days, something that Todd Howard himself has also admitted with his own statements. Therefore, the updates seen and to be seen intend that Fallout 76 present such a noticeable change that invites a second chance.

More about: Fallout 76, Bethesda and Roadmap.