Fallout series on Amazon casts Twin Peaks star, but MacLachlan isn’t the only newcomer

Little by little but with good lyrics. The Fallout television series continues its course with up to three new additions to its cast of recurring faces. As we read in Variety, they are about Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten.

Kyle MacLachlan is one of the great stars of the small screen, after his unforgettable role as Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, to name one of his works. Xelia Mendes-Jones’ career has only just begun, but we can also see her in the second season of The Wheel of Time. For his part, Aaron Moten has participated in several series, including The Night Of and Mozart in the Jungle.

According to the portal, if all goes according to plan Fallout will start filming before the end of the yearwith no release date yet, but we understand it may not be ready until early 2024. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as showrunners for the Amazon Prime Video adaptation, with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (Westworld) serving as producers. executives.

In recent weeks and months we have been hearing several news about the signing of actors such as the voice of Jinx in Arcane or Walton Goggins. There has been less information about its narrative premise, although viewers can expect a production that takes an extensive tour of the franchise universe.

Speaking of video games, from Bethesda they recently assured that Fallout 5 will arrive after The Elder Scrolls 6, although that may take a long time.

