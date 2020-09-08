False statement by the Chinese government’s mouthpiece Global Times – India tried to infiltrate

new Delhi: The atmosphere has once again deteriorated on the India-China border. Because China unsuccessfully tried to infiltrate the Pangong area again last night. During this time, while the Chinese soldiers were in infiltration, during this time, the Indian army fired warning shots after which the Chinese army went back. However, firing was also done by Chinese soldiers. On this entire development, the Global Times of the Communist Party’s mouthpiece has started spreading lies again. Also Read – BSF’s role in neighboring countries planning against India is very important: Rakesh Asthana

The Chinese newspaper Global Times quoted the Chinese Army as saying that the Indian Army tried to infiltrate the LAC. After this, the Indian Army also fired warning shots. Because of this, the Chinese army had to act forcibly. Blaming the Chinese Army on the Indian Army, the Global Army quoted senior Colonel Zhang Shuli, spokesman for the Chinese Army, as saying that the Indian Army had tried to infiltrate the Shenpoo hills in the southern part of Pangong Lake. The Global Times further said that the Indian Army has broken the agreement between the two countries. Also Read – J&K: One soldier martyred at LOC in Pak firing, 2 injured, Army gives a befitting reply

Indian troops’ illegal crossing of the LAC on Mon seriously violated agreements reached by China & #India, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings & misjudgments, which is a serious military provocation: spokesperson https://t.co/9A0j8nU5IS Also Read – Indian Army rescues 3 Chinese trapped in trouble, PLA kidnaps 5 Indians from Arunachal – Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 7, 2020

The Chinese have tried to show cleanliness to the Chinese soldiers by putting all the blame on India. While the whole world knows about China and Chinese soldiers. In the past, Chinese soldiers tried to infiltrate at night in Pangong Lake. After this, Chinese troops were repulsed by the security forces and the Black Top Hill and other hills were captured by the soldiers of the Indian Army. This is the reason why the Baokhalai Chinese army is doing activities.