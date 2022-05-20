“Fame is not important”: Nacho Beristáin, the man who trained 28 Mexican boxing champions

The famous Mexican boxing coach told Infobae Mexico the most significant passages in his life, as well as the relationships and friendships that led him to become one of the most iconic characters in the sport of gloves throughout history (Video : JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

The discreet office nestled in the heart of the Romancein the east of Mexico City, does not do justice to the accumulation of experiences that Ignacio Beristáin he has learned throughout his personal history. After giving the final instructions to his pupils beginning to forgeand supported by dozens of photographs that recount different episodes of his relationship with boxing, Nacho He took a break to tell Infobae Mexico the passages that led him to become one of the best coaches in history.

Veracruzfaithful disciple of the baseball passion that reigns in the southeast of Mexico, saw Beristáin take his first steps and cultivate your taste for hot ball. The tradition was about to absorb him, but a Street fight in his childhood he related it for the first time to the sport of gloves. Two spectators invited him to train in the gym and the love for boxing did not leave him despite having left his home state.

“I came to the capital and entered the old Jordan, a legend. It was very special for me to see so many fighters of great quality. The most important was José Medel, although he trained at the Arena México, José López el Toluco and Raúl Macías, who was also a great idol of Mexican boxing,” he recalled.

Ignacio Beristáin told Infobae Mexico the most relevant passages of his sports career (Photo: /JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

At the age of 16, he formalized his training to become an amateur and broke through at 108 pounds, or light flyweight, a division in which Mexican fighters have historically excelled. Despite the impetus and effort to pay for his days in the boxing temple over two years, a serious injury to the right eye forced him to pronounce a forced goodbye to his career.

Disappointment over prematurely giving up the dream of becoming a professional was one of the most shocking chapters. Upon reaching the age of majority, decreed a divorce from pugilism that led him to ignore the discipline for the next two yearsbut after the period, the request of his friend Manuel Moreno to train his son led him to overcome resentment.

“I always got evasive, I told him ‘I’m not a coach, I’m not interested’, but we started going to a gym in the Guerrero neighborhood and more guys got together. Those kids signed up for a tournament at the Deportivo Hacienda on Jalapa Street and They told me to train them.”.

Nacho’s career has been recognized with four investitures to boxing halls of fame (Video: JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

The will of his first pupils overcame the obstacle of reconnecting with boxing and obtained a satisfying victory in the team modality. The disgust was left behind and they achieved the coronation in the popular amatuer tournament of the golden glovesjust like him Junior Championship and Open Championship Federal District. The triad and the overwhelming performance of his novel career caught the attention of the Mexican Boxing Federation.

Having joined the Federation opened one of the doors that would lead him to consecrate a prolific career from the corner of the ring, as well as one of the most significant achievements in Mexican Olympism. Although the pay was not what was expected, Nacho Beristáin joined the coaching team of the Mexican boxers in charge of the representation in the controversial Mexico Olympics 1968.

“Carrying the colors of Mexico for a competition as important as the Olympic Games is something indescribable. Not everyone can be there at that moment. Waiting four years for that event was something that cannot be renounced. I don’t think there is anything greater than wearing the colors of Mexico in any competition,” he said.

The Mexican coach was a key actor for Mexico to win four medals in boxing, the maximum historical amount in an Olympic edition of the discipline (Video: JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

The work that he directed together with the pair of Polish trainers that accompanied him was designed for a medal, but materialized in four podiums. Ricardo Delgado and Antonio Roldán got the highest decoration in flyweight and featherweight. Meanwhile, Joaquín Rocha and Agustín Zaragoza won the bronze in the categories of complete and rooster.

The achievement was not sufficient merit to guarantee its continuity. Like the rest of his team, he was fired but came back to participate in the 1970 Central American Games, as well as the Olympics Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980. That was his last experience as a trainer for amateur boxers; he resigned thanks to an injustice by the judging team.

“It was when the Mexican team had four fighters and they were about to win the medals in the quarterfinals. The judges cut our throats. (Daniel) Zaragoza should have gone to the final and an African doctor stopped the fight and eliminated him because it was Cuba’s turn and he was going to beat Cuba. Zaragoza was the best fighter on the team (in Moscow)”.

Nacho met Daniel Zaragoza as an amateur and led him to professional success. Zurdo de Tacubaya can boast of having been his first world champion (Video: JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

His extensive experience working in the amateur sector made him meet prospects that he directed towards professionalism. With Daniel Zaragoza he shone in the Golden Gloves and in various tournaments. The talent of Left-handed from Tacubaya it earned him a place on the Olympic team at Beristain’s request, but after suffering injustice in Russia he made his professional debut.

The first years of the hand of Daniel Zaragoza were not easy. They had to wait a few years to break into a category that was then dominated by Carlos Zarate and Guadalupe Painter. It was not until 1985, when Lupe vacated the bantamweight title and Zurdo was appointed by the World Boxing Council (WBC), along with the American Freddie Jackson, candidate for find a new champion.

the night of May 4, 1985, Zaragoza suffered an illegal header and the title was secured by disqualification. Although he lost the scepter in his first defense, he inaugurated a vast track record made up of 28 world champions. Among them are Richard Finished Lopez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Humberto Chiquita González, Gilberto Román, among many others.

They have been the 28 characters that have hung a world belt under the orders of Nacho Beristáin, in such a way that he has turned the Romanza into a temple worthy of legends as the mythical Jordán became (Video: JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

Along the way he was able to coincide with two generations of boxers of the same lineage. In 1988 friendship with Julio Cesar Chavez Gonzalez started in the amateur field transcended to the professional ring. Cristobal Rosas, who was manager of the Mexican Grand Championfell ill on the eve of the fight against Miguel Angel Gonzalez for the vacant WBC lightweight title and opened a door for Beristáin.

Via Finished López, Chávez González requested the support of Nacho to make up for the drop and help him in the corner during the brawl that ended in a draw on March 7. He accepted the offer without asking for money in return, but he classified the experience as one of the most difficultbecause supporting him meant dealing with his fame and the large number of people who followed him.

“When the fight ended I told him ‘thank you, see you later’, but he insisted to say hello to his mother ‘come, c*brón’. I got there and he told his accountant ‘please write a check for USD 40 thousand dollars to Nacho Beristáin‘. I told her ‘we agreed that it was for friends’, but she replied ‘for me it was something special, that’s where the fair goes’. After that I didn’t want to work with him anymore.It’s chaos because of all the people he brought,” he recalled.

Thanks to his fame and experienced career, Beristáin has been able to work with the two generations of the Chávez family in boxing, although the difference was radically different (Video: JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

It took 29 years for Ignacio Beristáin to coincide with the Chávez family again. In 2017Julius Caesar contacted him to train his son for the fight with Saúl Álvarez in contract weight at 164.5 pounds. However, the experience that led to the decision loss was a far cry from nearly three decades ago.

“The little boy could have given him a fight according to Canelo’s level, but he didn’t want to train and losing weight was a real problem (…) whoever didn’t make the weight had to pay USD 3 million. It is very difficult to work with a fighter like that. I told Julio that I did my own thing and he would apologize to me”.

Despite the bitter pill that Chávez Carrasco caused him, the relationship with Mexican Grand Champion remained on good terms and has lasted through the years.

Despite having 28 world champions in different divisions, Beristáin denies that fame is the incentive that makes him continue working as a coach (Video: JM Mariscal/Paul Miranda – Infobae)

The crowning of a life dedicated to boxing came with four inductions to the Hall of Fame, being the one in Canastota, New York, the most important of them. Far from thinking about consolidation and possible retirement despite having suffered the ravages of COVID-19, Beristain clings to sportpossibly in a project with his former fighter Juan Manuel Marquez.

Six decades after bursting onto the boxing scene, Nacho honors the discreet appearance of the cradle that has seen the birth of various champions and denies that fame is his incentive to continue.

“Fame is not something very important for a coach. You continue to work without thinking that your fighter won the championship. It is an achievement that fills you with joy, but you do not get carried away by fame. I have 28 world champions and I still think the same, that I have to work and win”, he concluded.

