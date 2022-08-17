Famed archaeologist Howard Carter stole treasures from Tutankhamun’s tomb

Howard Carter with the tomb of Tukantamon

On the centenary of the discovery of the pharaoh’s tomb Tutankhamun in Egypt, by the British archaeologist Howard Carteran unpublished letter confirms the suspicion of the removal of pieces from the archaeological site before the official opening of the almost intact 3,300-year-old tomb.

In November 1922, after 15 years of excavations, Carter (1874-1939) discovered, in the Valley of the Kings, the almost intact tomb of the young king Tutankhamun (1336-1327 BC), which meant one of the most important archaeological discoveries made.

For many years, Carter was suspected of having removed part of the treasures before the vault was officially opened, without this being proven. However, the British philologist Alan Gardinerwho was part of the excavation team hired to translate the hieroglyphics, in a 1934 letter to Carter reveals the theft of some objects from the tomb, the newspaper reported. ABC.

Carter himself had given Gardiner a “whm amulet” used as an offering to the dead, assuring him that the object did not come from the grave. But Gardiner requested the expert opinion of Rex EngelbachBritish director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, who confirmed the origin of the amulet as from the tomb, given that it coincided with other copies made with the same mold.

“The whm amulet you showed me has undoubtedly been stolen from Tutankhamun’s tomb,” Gardiner writes to Carter. “I deeply regret having been placed in such an awkward position,” to which he adds: “Of course I did not tell Engelbach that I got the amulet from you,” the British media reported. The Observer.

On the other hand, these unpublished letters that are in a private collection will be published in a book by the University of Oxford under the title of Tutankhamun and the tomb that changed the worldfrom the egyptologist Bob Brier from Long Island University.

Sarcophagus of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, discovered on November 4, 1922 by British archaeologist Howard Carter. EFE/yv



Carter, who had the financial sponsorship of Lord Carnarvon, in the decade following the discovery, he supervised the transfer of the treasures to the city of Cairo to be exhibited in the Egyptian Museum. In turn, part of the objects sold in the Egyptian antiquities market that belonged to Carter “clearly come from the tomb,” according to the researcher.

Some of these objects became part of museum collections such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New Yorkwhich in 2010 announced the return to Egypt of 19 small pieces acquired between 1920 and 1940 that belonged to the tomb of Tutankhamun.

As part of this documentary record that clarifies the removal of objects from the tomb, The Observer cites the book Harry James on Carter, from 1992, where the author uses the archaeologist’s correspondence, which is in the custody of the Griffith Institute at Oxford University, and refers to a dispute with Gardiner that led to the return of an amulet to Cairo.

Source: Telam

