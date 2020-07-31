Famed MMA Trainer Offers To Help Elon Musk Prep For His Cage Match Against Johnny Depp

Go away a Remark
In case you thought the prospect of Justin Bieber combating Tom Cruise final yr sounded loopy, buckle up for the most recent proposed superstar match-up. Earlier this week, Elon Musk amusingly challenged Johnny Depp to a cage struggle following allegations that Musk engaged in a “three-way affair” with Amber Heard and her pal/fellow actress, Cara Delevingne, whereas Heard was nonetheless married to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
As of this time, a showdown between Elon Musk and Johnny Depp isn’t within the books, but when this cage match had been to grow to be a actuality, MMA coach John Kavanagh has supplied his companies to Musk with the next submit:
John Kavanagh is certainly somebody value having in your nook in the event you’re making ready for a cage match. His bonafides embrace coaching fighters like Conor McGregor, Makwan Amirkhani and Gunnar Nelson, founding and operating the Straight Blast Fitness center – Eire, and profitable the 2017 World MMA Award for “Coach of the 12 months.” As for why Kavanagh is trying to coach Elon Musk slightly than Johnny Depp, he advised a fan in a follow-up tweet that he hoped he may rating a Tesla if he did a superb job.
So sure, if John Kavanagh had been to coach Elon Musk, that may be enormously useful. That being stated, even when Kavanagh didn’t get entangled within the Musk v Depp cage match, the SpaceX founder nonetheless seems to be to be the favourite, with betting platform MyBookies giving Musk a -600 standing in comparison with Depp’s +300. Even in the event you don’t need to take these numbers under consideration, contemplating that Musk already has martial arts expertise, that undoubtedly offers him the sting if he was to interact in fisticuffs with the person who introduced Jack Sparrow to life throughout fives films.
In the end, this cage match is simply the most recent chapter within the ongoing authorized saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who married one another in 2015, however then separated only a yr later and divorced by the start of 2017. Whereas Elon Musk and Heard did date from 2017 to early 2018, he denies that he was seeing the Aquaman actress whereas she was nonetheless married to Depp, not to mention that he had a threesome along with her and Cara Delevingne in Depp’s LA penthouse.
Truthfully, the cage struggle arguably isn’t even the craziest information merchandise to return out on the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard entrance up to now month. Across the starting of July, photos of the alleged poop that Heard took in Johnny Depp’s mattress surfaced on-line, which undoubtedly comes out on high within the NSFW hierarchy. Different developments in current weeks embrace Heard admitting that she as soon as punched Depp in self protection, in addition to claiming that he took her “hostage” in the course of the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Males Inform No Tales.
