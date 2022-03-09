“Families and children who want to watch a football game are more important than the rest”: Joel Campbell

Joel Campbell Monterrey (Foto: [email protected])

The Costa Rican Joel Campbellstriker for the Rayados de Monterrey, assured this Wednesday that he prefers to see families in the stands of soccer stadiums than bars that generate violence as in the Querétaro-Atlas match.

“In the end the bars are part of football, all life they have been part and more of Latin American footballbut when these things happen, one must weigh whether the show, the families or the bars are more important. I think that families, children and all those people who want to get to see a football match are more important than the rest”, he explained at a press conference.

Last Saturday, a fight between fans of Querétaro and Atlas in the stadium The corrector In a match on the ninth day of the Clausura 2022 tournament, he left 26 wounded after a battle that began in the stands ended on the pitch.

The images of groups of Querétaro supporters beating Atlas fans, some of whom were stripped naked and left unconscious, provoked outrage in different parts of the world.

Fans from Querétaro and fans from Atlas caused an outbreak of a fight that ended up invading the field (Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



“Both the players and the club, I think that the fans are also sad because of what happened in Querétaro, it is something that we reproach as soccer lovers. This is a nice family sport that many children watch on TV. The images and what was seen in Querétaro is inadmissible for soccer,” added Campbell.

For the incidents in The correctorthe president of Liga MX, Mikel Arrioladetermined that the bars of the visiting teams They will not be able to enter the stadiums.

This measure harms the fans of Monterrey, which is one of those who usually make trips to accompany their team to different cities.

“If the authorities made that decision, it is for the well-being of the League and Mexican soccer. You have to attack those rules and enjoy football, not violence. When something happens, the righteous pay for sinners. We must respect that the visiting bars are no longer”Said Campbell.

A mother took her son to the police for allegedly being involved in the fight between Querétaro vs Atlas (Photo: Twitter/@fiscaliaqro)

The investigation to find the perpetrators of the violent acts in the Querétaro Stadium during the game of white roosters against Atlas continues its course. During the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, the Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office reported that he apprehended four more possible implicated In the fight, there are a total of 14 detainees who could be directly related to the violent acts that left 26 injured.

One of them was achieved thanks to the collaboration of a mother. According to the statement from the state authorities, the arrest of the suspect was due to the fact that the mother of the person involved presented him to the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office to be arrested and prosecuted as a possible participant in the violent acts in Corregidora.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) began various operations and searches to apprehend the more than 30 involved, according to the governor of Querétaro Mauricio Kuri.

During the early hours of this Tuesday, he undertook searches in the municipalities El Marqués, Corregidora, Colón and San Juan del Ríoin neighborhoods such as San Pedrito Peñuelas, La Loma, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, San Pablo Development, Cerrito Colorado, La Piedad, La Pradera, San Idelfonso, El Organal, among others to find the suspects.

