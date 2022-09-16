Families locked down, overcrowded hospitals and food shortages: this is how the zero COVID policy hits a Chinese city

A general view shows Lhasa from the Potala Palace. China, October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File

Los positive cases of coronavirus and the food shortage have rocked the small town of Lhasain Tibet, after more than a month of extreme measures in the framework of the “COVID zero” policy of the Chinese regimedepending on the medium South China Morning Post (SCMP) and various publications on the Internet.

Food is running out for many families in this city of 860,000 peoplewhere residents have been confined to their homes or sent to makeshift hospitals since positive cases of coronavirus were identified in early August.

According to official figures, cited by SCMP, nine symptomatic cases and 95 asymptomatic cases were registered this Friday.

A Lhasa resident, identified as Sam Wangsaid he was locked in his house for 36 days.

Residents queue to take a nucleic acid test during a mass test following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China August 9, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS/File

“It is extremely difficult to get food and many people have run out of it. I feel we are in the same situation as Ili (Xinjiang Prefecture).”he told the Chinese media. He described the situation as “chaotic”.

“The son of one of my neighbors, barely a month old, was infected and had a fever. there was no ambulance and the couple went on a rampage in the (neighborhood) WeChat group and finally a volunteer managed to take the baby to the hospital,” Wang said.

“The last time I managed to buy some food was half a month ago. Now I only have several potatoes and onions left and the rice we have can only last a few days,” she added.

Lhasa does not have access to e-commerce, so residents rely exclusively on regime authorities for food. They contact suppliers, but most of the Communist Party officials in their community have contracted COVID-19, Wang said.

Tibetans perform a pilgrimage around the Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, October 15, 2020. Picture taken October 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File

“Officials at the community level are infected and then the volunteers are infected, we really don’t know when we will be able to buy food,” he denounced.

“People don’t know what to do, it’s chaos,” said.

Wang compared the situation in Lhasa to the Shanghai two-month shutdownwhen supposedly people were left to starve.

“Three years have passed since the pandemic and Shanghai has been closed for two months. What happened in Shanghai is happening here. Why aren’t there new ways to handle this virus?”, he lamented.

A man is tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing center, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China, 14 September 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

Internet publications expose images of makeshift, overcrowded and poor quality hospitalswhile others show buses transporting large numbers of people to these facilities.

“Putting together those who are negative with those who are positive in the quarantine facilities, there are cross-infections that the local government wants to cover up,” an Internet user denounced.

“There is a lack of food and basic necessities, the vegetables that we manage to buy are all rotten and they are also expensive”another wrote. “Isn’t it shameful to announce false figures at the press conference every day?”, denounced a third.

Lhasa’s plight has drawn sympathy from other parts of the country with many calling on fellow netizens to help spread the messages before they are censored.

KEEP READING:

China confined four million inhabitants of the province surrounding Beijing due to an outbreak of COVID

A Chinese city will pay the equivalent of USD 288 to those who test positive for coronavirus and report it

The Chinese regime tightened coronavirus restrictions and confined 65 million people within a month of the Communist Party congress