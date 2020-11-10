Family Drama ‘God You Are Such a P—ok’ Picked Up in More Territories

Image Tree Worldwide has bought household drama “God You Are Such a P—ok,” starring Til Schweiger and Heike Makatsch, to a number of extra territories. The Berlin-based gross sales agent revealed the newest offers because the American Movie Market entered its second day of buying and selling.

Among the many newest patrons are Koba Movies in France, Infamous Footage in Italy, and Eagle Worldwide in Taiwan. HBO Europe took rights in Poland and the previous Yugoslavia, ADS in Hungary, Whiland in Latin America, and Rialto in New Zealand.

As reported by Selection, in earlier offers Cinemart acquired the rights in the Czech and Slovak republics, and Voxell Movies nabbed the film for the Commonwealth of Impartial States. Leonine is distributing the movie in Germany.

Image Tree is in negotiations for U.S. and Canada, mainland China and the opposite Asian territories.

Impressed by the true story of Stefanie Pape and the e book of the identical title written by her father Frank Pape, the movie follows a 16-year-old woman, performed by Sinje Irslinger, whose world is turned the wrong way up when she finds out she has terminal most cancers proper earlier than a college commencement journey to Paris.

When Steffi’s dad and mom, portrayed by Schweiger and Makatsch, determine she ought to keep residence as an alternative, she runs away with a younger bike daredevil, performed by Max Hubacher (“The Captain,” “Mario”), who guarantees to take her to Paris. Pushed by deep longing and a lust for all times, Steffi learns it’s simpler to let go of life whenever you’ve actually cherished it.

The movie is directed by André Erkau, who informed Selection the movie had a highly effective major character: a teenager who defies her lethal illness and desires to reside once more. “It’s exactly this eager for life that’s the driving power of our story,” he stated. “Finally, it’s not a movie about dying, however a movie that tells with infectious power a story about desirous to reside — and it’s subsequently a declaration of affection for all times itself.”

The movie was produced by Tommy Wosch, who co-wrote the script with Katja Kittendorf. UFA Fiction produces in cooperation with RTL.