Family Fortunes with new host Gino D’Acampo “surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey”

September 21, 2020
Basic sport present Family Fortunes resumed on ITV on Sunday after a mere 18-year hiatus, with a model new set and a new host within the type of TV chef Gino D’Acampo, who obtained a blended reception on his debut.

The social media response to Gino was cut up between those that beloved it and people who appeared to take a deep dislike to the new presentation and presenter.

Not that the host can be too bothered. He instructed RadioTimes.com he hesitated about taking the job, “However as soon as I stated sure and I entered the studio, I assumed, ‘Nah. I’m going to only take pleasure in it and do no matter I do’. I don’t actually care. In the event that they prefer it, they prefer it. In the event that they don’t prefer it? Properly, no matter.”

There have been some immediate huge followers of the present’s return and the new host.

“Surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey” based on one viewer.

However for each particular person welcoming Family Fortunes again, there was an equal and reverse response from these mourning the golden days of hosts like Bob Monkhouse and Much less Dennis.

Many viewers would have most well-liked Vernon Kay, the host of All Star Family Fortunes, to be presenting the rebooted present.

Then, after all, there have been the critics, a few of them very harsh about D’Acampo’s debut.

One of many key questions within the cash spherical was to “title one thing that sucks” and one wag delivered the punchline.

Family Fortunes can be nothing if it didn’t have the completely absurd solutions from the relations underneath a stress, so it was nice to see these classics int he first episode.

“Please title a well-known physician…”

The unique Family Fortunes format resulted in 2002, though a spin-off was proven each day in daytime and Vernon Kay hosted one other model, All Star Family Fortunes, on ITV from 2006-2015.

