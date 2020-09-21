Family Fortunes with new host Gino D’Acampo “surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey”

Basic sport present Family Fortunes resumed on ITV on Sunday after a mere 18-year hiatus, with a model new set and a new host within the type of TV chef Gino D’Acampo, who obtained a blended reception on his debut.

The social media response to Gino was cut up between those that beloved it and people who appeared to take a deep dislike to the new presentation and presenter.

Not that the host can be too bothered. He instructed RadioTimes.com he hesitated about taking the job, “However as soon as I stated sure and I entered the studio, I assumed, ‘Nah. I’m going to only take pleasure in it and do no matter I do’. I don’t actually care. In the event that they prefer it, they prefer it. In the event that they don’t prefer it? Properly, no matter.”

watching #FamilyFortunes it’s going be humorous with @Ginofantastico thanks purchased it again I beloved it #backintheday ???? — Mrs Nicola Barlow (@MrsGBarlowTT) September 20, 2020

There have been some immediate huge followers of the present’s return and the new host.

Having an absolute ball watching @Ginofantastico on #FamilyFortunes ???? it is good! — ☠️Kendal M☠️ (@K_Katastrophe) September 20, 2020

“Surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey” based on one viewer.

Why is #FamilyFortunes with @Ginofantastico surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey?? ❌????????‍????‍????‍???? — James Preece (@JPreeceSCFC) September 20, 2020

However for each particular person welcoming Family Fortunes again, there was an equal and reverse response from these mourning the golden days of hosts like Bob Monkhouse and Much less Dennis.

@LesDennis what have they executed to your present? RIP Bob Monkhouse, Max Bygraves and #FamilyFortunes — Sir Buster Gutt (@aldapiez) September 20, 2020

Many viewers would have most well-liked Vernon Kay, the host of All Star Family Fortunes, to be presenting the rebooted present.

I like Gino however I nonetheless assume Vernon was good for it. I do know Bradley Walsh is already on The Chase however I feel he wouldve been good for FF as hes bought the humour and has that method about him for mild household reveals. #FamilyFortunes — Kay Lou Pugh (@kay_lou_pugh) September 20, 2020

Then, after all, there have been the critics, a few of them very harsh about D’Acampo’s debut.

We requested the British public who they wished to be new host of Family Fortunes? You stated Gino D’Acampo. Our survey says…#FamilyFortunes pic.twitter.com/YhT06a6xqb — CH (@OfficialCWH) September 20, 2020

One of many key questions within the cash spherical was to “title one thing that sucks” and one wag delivered the punchline.

One thing that sucks?

Gino di Campo’s internet hosting of #FamilyFortunes — Matt Spicer (@Bristol_Pirate) September 20, 2020

Family Fortunes can be nothing if it didn’t have the completely absurd solutions from the relations underneath a stress, so it was nice to see these classics int he first episode.

“Please title a well-known physician…”

Dr “carrot & Parrot” #familyfortunes

Severely I’m going to modify off I’ve tried it’s not for me sorry @Ginofantastico — Amy (@amy_shann) September 20, 2020

The unique Family Fortunes format resulted in 2002, though a spin-off was proven each day in daytime and Vernon Kay hosted one other model, All Star Family Fortunes, on ITV from 2006-2015.

