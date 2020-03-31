Family’s lockdown adaptation of Les Misérables song goes viral – video

A circle of family members from Kent who shared a video of their lounge effectivity of a lockdown-themed adaptation of a Les Misérables music have flip right into a sensation on-line. Ben and Danielle Marsh and their four children modified the lyrics of One Further Day to duplicate commonplace proceedings all through the Covid-19 lockdown. They’re saying the video, which has lengthy gone viral, was as soon as supposed to supply household and buddies amusing all through this anxious time

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed learning…

