General News

Family’s lockdown adaptation of Les Misérables song goes viral – video

March 31, 2020
1 Min Read

A circle of family members from Kent who shared a video of their lounge effectivity of a lockdown-themed adaptation of a Les Misérables music have flip right into a sensation on-line. Ben and Danielle Marsh and their four children modified the lyrics of One Further Day to duplicate commonplace proceedings all through the Covid-19 lockdown. They’re saying the video, which has lengthy gone viral, was as soon as supposed to supply household and buddies amusing all through this anxious time

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment