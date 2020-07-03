Famous Bollywood Choreographer Was 71 – Variety

Saroj Khan, an iconic Bollywood choreographer whose dance proteges embrace actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, died of a cardiac arrest on Friday, after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital in June with respiration difficulties. She was 71.
Born Nirmala Nagpal, Khan debuted as an assistant choreographer in 1960 with “Kalpana,” and honed her craft on a number of movies earlier than making her debut as a choreographer with 1974’s “Geeta Mera Naam.” It was within the 1980s and 1990s that she grew to become a family identify throughout India for her collaborations with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.
Her memorable associations with Dixit embrace “Tezaab,” “Beta” and “Khalnaayak,” whereas with Sridevi her greatest work consists of Shekhar Kapur’s “Mr. India,” “Nagina” and “Chandni.” One among Khan’s most well-known works was “Devdas,” which premiered in Cannes in 2002, and the place she labored with Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.
Khan amassed greater than 300 movie credit, having choreographed greater than 2,000 songs. She received India’s Nationwide Movie Award for choreography 3 times: for “Devdas,” “Sringaram,” and “Jab We Met.” She additionally received the American Choreography Award twice, for her work in “Hum Dil Che Chuke Sanam,” and the Oscar-nominated “Lagaan: As soon as Upon a Time in India.” Her final movie credit score was 2019’s “Kalank,” the place she reunited with Dixit.
In later life, Khan was a choose on Star TV actuality present “Nach Baliye,” and Sony Leisure Tv’s “Ustaadon Ka Ustad,” and “Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja.”
She is survived by her husband, the veteran choreographer B. Sohanlal, with whom she made her debut as an assistant, son Hamid and daughters Hina and Sukyna.
