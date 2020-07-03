Famous Bollywood Choreographer Was 71 – Variety

Saroj Khan, an iconic Bollywood choreographer whose dance proteges embrace actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi, died of a cardiac arrest on Friday, after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital in June with respiration difficulties. She was 71.

Born Nirmala Nagpal, Khan debuted as an assistant choreographer in 1960 with “Kalpana,” and honed her craft on a number of movies earlier than making her debut as a choreographer with 1974’s “Geeta Mera Naam.” It was within the 1980s and 1990s that she grew to become a family identify throughout India for her collaborations with Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

Her memorable associations with Dixit embrace “Tezaab,” “Beta” and “Khalnaayak,” whereas with Sridevi her greatest work consists of Shekhar Kapur’s “Mr. India,” “Nagina” and “Chandni.” One among Khan’s most well-known works was “Devdas,” which premiered in Cannes in 2002, and the place she labored with Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.

Khan amassed greater than 300 movie credit, having choreographed greater than 2,000 songs. She received India’s Nationwide Movie Award for choreography 3 times: for “Devdas,” “Sringaram,” and “Jab We Met.” She additionally received the American Choreography Award twice, for her work in “Hum Dil Che Chuke Sanam,” and the Oscar-nominated “Lagaan: As soon as Upon a Time in India.” Her final movie credit score was 2019’s “Kalank,” the place she reunited with Dixit.

In later life, Khan was a choose on Star TV actuality present “Nach Baliye,” and Sony Leisure Tv’s “Ustaadon Ka Ustad,” and “Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja.”

She is survived by her husband, the veteran choreographer B. Sohanlal, with whom she made her debut as an assistant, son Hamid and daughters Hina and Sukyna.

She outlined a era of heroines. Definitely #MrIndia wouldn’t have been identical movie with out #SarojKhan. You needed to see her dance as she rehearsed with SriDevi. She was messmerizing.

And what vitality! You might shoot all evening, but she smiled and danced continuously contemporary. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 3, 2020

I am devastated by the lack of my buddy and guru, Saroj Khan. Will at all times be glad about her work in serving to me attain my full potential in dance. The world has misplaced an amazingly proficient particular person. I’ll miss you💔 My honest condolences to the household. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Woke as much as the unhappy information that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji isn’t any extra. She made dance look simple virtually like anyone can dance, an enormous loss for the trade. Might her soul relaxation in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020