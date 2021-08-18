Famous person Mika Singh Shoots A Tune In Town Gorgeous | NewZNew

Famous person Mika Singh shoots a music in Town Gorgeous: Bollywood’s hit system and Famous person singer Mika Singh shot the video of his upcoming new music in Chandigarh and close by places lately.

The name of the music is ‘Sheher Ghumawa’. The singer posted a video on Instagram using an auto rickshaw in an excessively swanky temper. He wrote in his put up, “Having the most efficient time in Chandigarh.

Probably the most surprising Town! Shot a stupendous music with any such proficient crew of other people. Guys keep tuned handiest on Guidelines Tune.”

It was once a 3 days shoot in Chandigarh and Punjab. Mika was once noticed in complete power rehearsing for the brand new video on the Piccadilly Mall. Publish wrap up, the megastar was once additionally noticed taking part in together with his singer buddies at The Brew Property in Elante Mall.

He got here are living via his Instagram account whilst chatting and making a song along well-liked Punjabi singers like Kulwinder Billa, Alfaz, Navraj Hans and plenty of extra.

The megastar was once all reward of Town Gorgeous. Mika stated, “Because of the pandemic, go back and forth was once very limited and restricted too. We had been not able to paintings, shoot or meet other people correctly.

I’m feeling very refreshed and thrilled after spending a wonderful time in Chandigarh. It was once additionally nice catching up with some previous buddies. I simply love this Town and Punjabi bande.”

In the meantime, Mika’s group Punjab Lions lately received the truth display ‘Indian Professional Tune League’ (IPML) on Zee TV. The display, hosted by means of Karan Wahi and Waluscha De Sousa, had six groups with well-liked Bollywood singers like Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Ankit Tiwari, Sajid Khan and extra. Hyperlink of the practice session: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSVzEMfJhZg/