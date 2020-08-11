Famous poet Rahat Indauri became a victim of Corona, himself tweeted and said – bless me, beat it

Bhopal: Relief Indori Corona, which has become famous on the basis of its poetry in the country and the world, has been found infected. Rahat has been admitted to the hospital in Indore late at night. Relief’s son Sutlej gave information about this, as well as Rahat Indouri also tweeted and gave information in this regard. According to Sutlej, his father is fine at the moment. He was admitted to Kovid Special Aurobindo Hospital. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: 871 people died of corona infection in 24 hours, situation in these states is critical

On the other hand, Rahat Indauri tweeted and wrote – My corona test was done yesterday after the symptoms of Kovid appeared, which has been reported positive. I am an Admittant in Orbindo Hospital. Pray that I should defeat this disease as soon as possible. There is another iteja, do not call me or people at home, you will continue to get well on Twitter and Facebook. Also Read – Punjab Coronavirus: 20 more people died in Punjab due to Corona virus infection, about one thousand new cases a day

My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Kovid, which has been reported positive.

Pray as soon as possible Also Read – Children wrote letter to CM, open education-education poll, read Letters There is another iteja, do not call me or people at home, you will continue to get my attention on Twitter and Facebook. – Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Let us know that Rahat Indouri is known for his poetry in the country and the world. Not only this, Rahat Indouri has also worked for Bollywood. Here he has written songs in many films. Significantly, before this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and many politicians have been found corona infected.