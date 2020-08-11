Entertainment

Famous poet Rahat Indauri dies, admitted to hospital after corona got infected

August 11, 2020
new Delhi: Famous poet relief is news of the demise of Indauri. It is being told that he died in a hospital in Indore. Rahat Indori was found to be Corona positive. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday. He suffered a heart attack and died in the hospital itself. Also Read – CoronaVirus: Wife dies on hearing Corona positive husband, body buried by JCB

A day before, Rahat Indouri herself reported being corona positive. Rahat Indori was famous all over the world. Avah was known for rebel shayari.

