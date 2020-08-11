Famous poet Rahat Indauri dies, admitted to hospital after corona got infected

new Delhi: Famous poet relief is news of the demise of Indauri. It is being told that he died in a hospital in Indore. Rahat Indori was found to be Corona positive. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday. He suffered a heart attack and died in the hospital itself. Also Read – CoronaVirus: Wife dies on hearing Corona positive husband, body buried by JCB

My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Kovid, which has been reported positive.

My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of Kovid, which has been reported positive.

Pray as soon as possible There is another iteja, do not call me or people at home, you will continue to get my attention on Twitter and Facebook. – Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

A day before, Rahat Indouri herself reported being corona positive. Rahat Indori was famous all over the world. Avah was known for rebel shayari.