Famous yoga teacher Rafia Naz receives threats due to yoga, Hemant government’s decision to withdraw security caught fire

Ranchi: Doing yoga by Jharkhand's famous yoga teacher Rafia Naaz is causing trouble for them. Rafia Naaz teaches and implements yoga, he is constantly threatened with this. Attempts have been made to attack him several times. The Jharkhand government has withdrawn the security of Rafia, while this protection was provided by the earlier BJP government. Troubled by the threat of life, when Rafia reached to speak to the DGP, she was indecent. This matter related to Rafia is now catching on. Taking this seriously, the Human Rights Commission has also sought a reply from the Ranchi Police on July 12 within 8 weeks. The Women's Commission has also taken this into consideration. At the same time, BJP Legislature Party leader Babu Lal Marandi has written a letter to PM Modi and the Home Minister raising the issue and also targeted the Hemant Soren government.

Rafia Naz told that yoga has become a problem for him. He said, "I am being threatened for my life every day, but after complaining to the state government and the police, they withdrew their security and the Director General of Police himself said," Do not spoil my mind ". Said, "The erstwhile Raghuvar Das government of the state had provided security to them but the new government withdrew their security and left them helpless alone in front of the extremists and attackers who threatened them."

Babulal Marandi has written a letter to the Chief Minister in this case to provide security to Rafia and get the matter investigated. Marandi said that the woman with whom the state should be concerned is going to create a lot of hooliganism. He said that the language of the police officer sitting on the biggest position of the state is very worrisome for the state after Rafia appealed on the phone in this case. He said that Rafia has only done so much that she promotes yoga and teaches people to make people healthy. He alleged that few anti-social people of the concerned community are unable to digest it. Marandi said that Rafia gave written complaint to the police several times about this. Also filed FIR online.

He said, “Without listening to a girl’s statement by the Director General of Police in charge that keep the phone, don’t spoil your mind, it shows irresponsible attitude. In such a situation, why will not an adventurous daroga of the state dare to openly lash and beat the women. He said that in view of the mentality of a handful of people along with a yoga teacher here, it seems that this matter is not truly in Pakistan’s education activist Malala Yousafzai.