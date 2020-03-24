Fan Art Already Predicted What Rosario Dawson Could Look Like As Ahsoka Tano

As talked about, Dawson first mentioned the potential of taking the function in 2017, however she seemingly reiterated her need for the half only a few months in the past. With The Mandalorian Season 2 having apparently wrapped, Dawson would theoretically be completed taking pictures her scenes. So may her latest enthusiasm have been a intelligent solution to deflect or a ploy by Disney to get followers used to the thought of her as Ahsoka?