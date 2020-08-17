Fandango Takes World on More Raca’s Sarajevo Title ‘Andromeda Galaxy’

Rome-based Fandango Gross sales, the gross sales arm of Domenico Procacci’s manufacturing firm Fandango, has scooped up world rights, excluding Spain and Andorra, for “Andromeda Galaxy,” the function directorial debut of Kosovo filmmaker More Raça, which had its world premiere in competitors on the Sarajevo Movie Pageant.

“Andromeda Galaxy” tells the story of Shpëtim (Sunaj Raça, the director’s father and the movie’s producer), a down-at-the-heels single father struggling to make ends meet in economically ravaged Kosovo. With scant job prospects obtainable to the 52-year-old widower, he finds himself resorting to more and more determined measures to supply for his daughter, Zana (Elda Jashari). Brief on choices, he finally decides to illegally to migrate to Germany looking for a greater life.

“Andromeda Galaxy” is produced by Pristina-based Area, in co-production with Spain’s Nephilim Producciones, Italy’s 39 Movies, and North Macedonia’s DMF Movie and Video Manufacturing. The Spanish distribution outfit Bteam Footage acquired the rights for Spain and Andorra as a part of the Glocal in Progress prize awarded to the movie on the San Sebastian Movie Pageant final yr.

From the beginning of her profession, the director—whose quick movie “She” received a Particular Jury Award on the Cairo Intl. Movie Pageant—says she’s been wanting to convey social points to the display. “In [Kosovo], we have now many challenges, and lots of untold tales,” she mentioned. “Andromeda Galaxy” is ready towards the backdrop of mass unemployment, corruption, and financial stagnation that has pushed tons of of hundreds to go away Kosovo and the Balkans looking for higher fortunes elsewhere in Europe. “For me as an artist, it was vital to inform these sorts of tales and sort out these sorts of points.”

More than only a social-issue drama, the movie can also be a portrait of the tender bond between Shpëtim and Zana, a love grounded in sudden moments of pleasure salvaged from the tough circumstances of day-to-day life. “Their relationship as father and daughter is constructed on very small issues,” mentioned Raça. “They do every part they will…to seek out happiness, even in laborious occasions. For me, it was essential to point out these sorts of small moments.”

The movie paints a bleak picture of modern-day Kosovo, however the director additionally sees in it indicators of the resilience and hopefulness of many within the Balkan area. “Despite the fact that Shpëtim [is faced with challenges], he by no means loses the desire for a greater life,” she mentioned.

The Andromeda Galaxy of the movie’s title someway represents this craving. The closest galaxy to the Milky Means, additionally it is probably the most distant celestial physique one can see from Earth with the bare eye—shut sufficient, and but additionally tantalizingly out of attain.

“I considered [it as] the farthest level sooner or later,” mentioned Raça. “For me, it type of represents a father’s want to see a greater future, not only for himself, however [for] his daughter as effectively.”

She added: “Hope might be very far-off for them…however they’re anticipating a greater life, even when it appears so [distant].”