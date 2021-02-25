Fanne Foxe, “the Argentine bomb” who starred in a sex scandal that paralyzed Washington in the 70s, died

Fanne Foxe was known as “the Argentine bomb” in the scene of the cabarets of Washington, DC (AP Photo)

At around 2 a.m. on October 7, 1974, the US Park Police stopped a silver-blue Lincoln Continental that had swerved and was speeding without its headlights on near the Jefferson Memorial in Washington.

A female passenger in evening dress ran out of the car, clambered up the stone parapet of the waterfront and – acting on what she later described as a frenzy – jumped headfirst into the icy, cloudy water. His downfall would become one of the capital’s most infamous sex scandals.

The woman, Annabel Battistella, 38, was a striptease dancer who carried the stage name Fanne Foxe. They called her “The Argentine bomb (argentine firecracker)”The patrons of the local cabaret circuit were captivated by her elaborate costumes – with five-foot headdresses, with ostrich and pheasant feathers in tropical colors – as well as the skill with which she removed them.

That night, after an alcoholic party at the Silver Slipper club, where he had performed, had a strong argument with her lover, married. Amid the tide of alcohol and epithets, a friend who was driving them forgot to turn on the headlights, which attracted the attention of police, who followed them from the club on Northwest 13th Street.

A television crew, alerted by radio traffic on the police scanner, was not long in arriving.

With her plunge into the Tidal Basin [una bahía del río Potomac en el centro de Washington, DC], Battistella – later Annabel Montgomery – who died this February 10 at age 84, he secured a place in the annals of political scandal. Next to the car, drunk and bleeding, was his lover, Wilbur Mills, 65, chairman of the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives, a man considered a pillar of the righteousness and respectability of the so-called Belt of the Bible.

The Arkansas Democrat, an ascetic who had guided Medicare and other influential laws in Congress, also he was considered the most powerful man in the government after the president. “I never vote against God, motherhood or Wilbur Mills”a fellow Democrat once told a journalist.

Customers were captivated by their elaborate costumes, with one-and-a-half meter headdresses, with ostrich feathers and pheasant in tropical colors (AP Photo)

But that October morning, Battistella’s eyes were purple. Mills’s glasses, shaped like a Coca-Cola bottle, were shattered and his nose was badly scratched. It reeked of alcohol. And his 16 years of control of federal funds were suddenly threatened.

Washington has a long history of tacky scandals, but The contrast between Mills’ public image and subsequent revelations about his private life – his uncontrolled drinking, his frequenting of strip clubs, his regular company with an environmental star – attracted intense media attention. as he was heading into his first serious re-election fight in more than three decades.

The Mills incident erupted almost two months after the resignation of President M. Nixon over the Watergate scandal, and “the press was drooling over something like this happening, looking for another Watergate “says Bill Thomas, author of Capital Confidential: One Hundred Years of Sex, Scandal, and Secrets in Washington, DC. said in an interview. “The atmosphere had changed, the press had changed and the hunting season had been extended.”

In the weeks after the Tidal Basin episode, Mills maintained that Battistella – a divorced mother of three at the time and a resident of the luxury apartment tower where she lived in the Washington suburb of Arlington, Virginia – was a friend of the family and a social partner of his wife, Clarine.

In the election campaign, he campaigned with Clarine at his side and a folksy creed: “Never drink champagne with a foreigner.” She won her re-election in November but kept seeing Battistella and, according to her, he flooded her with calls, professions of love, and promises of marriage.

Battistella, for her part, spoke publicly of her love for Mills, telling interviewers that she was attracted to “mature” men after a troubled first marriage. “I’ve been around too long,” he told The Washington Post. “Sometimes I may act like I’m 18, but I feel like I’m 50.”

As much as I wanted “Mr. Mills ”–to her it was always Mr. Mills in public– admitted they had a volatile relationship. At one point, she claimed, she became pregnant with her child and miscarried to save her reputation. Increasingly, he said, his possessiveness conflicted with his need to earn a living.

Battistella, renamed as “The Tidal Basin bomb,” received an avalanche of striptease offers that paid more than five times the $ 400 a week he charged at the Silver Slipper. Mills begged him not to undress in public again.

Fanne Fox was, in reality, Annabel Edith Villagra, an Argentinian who had emigrated with her husband to the United States in her twenties

“Mr. Mills wanted me to stay home … to study and get a job,” she told The Post at that moment. “I wanted me to drop the whole thing [del striptease] at the Tidal Basin. But the fact that he went back to work would make it all start over. . . . Not because of the publicity, but because I promised, for the children’s sake, that I would never be a stripper again. “

Freshly re-elected to his 19th term and apparently fortified with two bottles of vodka, Mills appeared backstage during a performance of Battistella at the Pilgrim Theater in Boston.. As Mills staggered on stage, he later said, he tried to downplay the situation, announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, I have a visitor for you, and he wants to say hi to Mr. Mills, where is he?”

“Here I am!” He declared, as he walked out smiling. The crowd, including the journalists who had been notified of their presence, began to shout, whistle and kick. Mills grabbed a microphone and walked to the center of the stage, rambling incoherently.

Then, backstage, Mills gave one of the most unusual press conferences ever captured on TV. With barely controlled fury stated that all future performances of Battistella were suspended, while she struggled to appease her anger.

Back in Washington Mills was removed as chairman of the Ways and Means Commission and sought treatment for his alcohol addiction. He claimed to remember nothing from all of 1974 and blamed his indiscretions on mixing alcohol with “some highly addictive drugs” for back pain. With his career in shambles and claiming burnout, he left office in 1977 and became an advocate for recovering alcoholics until his death in 1992.

Battistella thrived – for a time – and wrote about her unwavering loyalty to Mills even after Mills disappeared from her life.

Congressman Wilbur D. Mills with Fanne Foxe, a relationship that would end up sinking his political career, added to his addiction to alcohol and stimulants

“I remember being very upset,” she told The Post in 1981, “because he would go to interviews and talk about not remembering what had happened to him … and, you know, that we were just friends, and he would deny the whole thing, without belittling me, of course. The only time he looked down on me was when he said: “I learned not to drink with foreigners” … I thought: ‘Why don’t you shut up if you don’t have anything good to say about me?’

Annabel Edith Villagra was born on July 9, a cattle town southwest of Buenos Aires, on February 14, 1936. His parents were nurses. She described herself as an “athletic tomboy” who excelled at basketball, wild hunting, and rigorous folk dances.

She said that she had been a medical student at the University of Buenos Aires, but left it at age 20 to marry Eduardo Battistella, a cabaret and cocktail pianist. In his memoirs, The stripper and the congressman (1975) -written by Yvonne Dunleavy-, describes Battistella as an implacable womanizer who started her in the exchange of couples. She began dancing at club acts, appearing with him, in part, so as not to lose sight of her.

In the early 1960s, his itinerary included Miami, where Battistella began striptease for extra income, and then Baltimore. Along the way, his agent changed his sweet-sounding name to Fanne Foxe.

Her marriage had imploded when she arrived in the Washington area in the late 1960s, but she allowed Eduardo to live with her in Arlington’s Crystal Towers, she told the Post: “Because I don’t like him spending money, and he’s the father of my children.” Money was tight, he said, because he had depleted his savings on plastic surgery.

In the summer of 1973, she met Wilbur Mills at the Silver Slipper through a mutual friend who called herself “Carmen, the Peruvian goddess of love”. Mills and his wife moved to the Crystal Towers, and the Battistella reportedly played bridge with them until the Tidal Basin dip. (Battistella later said that he made the leap out of fear of damaging Mills’ public image and somehow losing his own recently acquired US citizenship.)

After the Mills-Battistella relationship became public, Battistella took her first steps on television and took advantage of her notoriety to star in (dressed in) low-budget movies and an off-Broadway production called Women Behind Bars. She quit exotic dancing after being arrested in December 1974 at a go-go club near Orlando and charged with public indecency; a judge acquitted her of the charges.

Wilbur Mills with Fanne Foxe, outside a Boston room where she was doing one of her shows [1.° de diciembre de 1974]

The following year, she was living with her children in Westport, Connecticut, in an eight-bedroom, seven-bath mansion called Tally-Ho, which needed constant maintenance. All he did, he told a journalist, was paint.

She married a contractor and businessman, Daniel Montgomery, in 1980 and had a daughter, Melanie.. At some point, he made his way to Florida and settled in the St. Petersburg area.

According to a death certificate issued by the state of Florida, he died at a Clearwater, Florida hospital, but no further details are available. The news of the death, given by the family, published in the Tampa Bay Times, mentions that the survivors are three children from his first marriage -Grace, Alex and María- and seven grandchildren. His daughter Melanie, who according to the obituary became a registered nurse, died in 2017.

Little is known of Battistella’s later life as Annabel Montgomery, although the University of Tampa said she graduated in 1995 with a degree in communications, and the University of South Florida confirmed that he earned a Master of Marine Science in 2001 and Master of Business Administration in 2004.

“What happened happened, so it cannot be completely repaired,” Battistella told The Post in 1981. “But sometimes things can be fixed enough to allow you to live comfortably and not be totally ashamed.”

