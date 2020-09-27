Fans are “bereft” at the end of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

After one other whimsical, philosophical, humorous season of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, followers of the BBC Two fishing present are already anguished about its departure.

The mild half-hour about two previous mates – comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – irritating and amusing one another as they traverse the nation’s waterways has turn into the unlikeliest of important weekly watches because it premiered in 2018.

Viewers took to social media to specific their sorrow that the present had completed season three, with an episode of the duo fishing for chub on the Decrease Wye river in Herefordshire.

It is time for the better part of the weekend, though sadly it is the final #Gonefishing episode tonight, I am bereft with out my @RealBobMortimer & Paul Whitehouse repair ???? @MWGoneFishing pic.twitter.com/fE8iMEUy6o — Keven legislation (@Kevenlaw) September 27, 2020

The producers and crew got here in for particular point out.

#GoneFishing I’m so unhappy it’s the final in the sequence. It’s been a very pretty option to end every week with tons of laughter. Thanks to all concerned in the making ☺️ — Sophie (@HollyGarden29) September 27, 2020

Not least the drone digital camera operator, who obtained to seize the superb aerial views of the British countryside.

I’d have cherished to be the drone operator on @MWGoneFishing the surroundings is simply gorgeous. What a gorgeous nation we reside in. #GoneFishing ???? — LouiseW (@Cogs39) September 27, 2020

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing had turn into much more vital in lately of social distancing. It was “the hug we are all lacking”.

Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing is the hug we are all lacking ???? #Gonefishing — Zobear ???? (@Zobear) September 27, 2020

As each Mortimer and Whitehouse have suffered severe coronary heart issues, the “previous fellas” chatted to a particular visitor, Dr Anand Patel from the Centre for Males’s Well being, about the significance of sharing issues, a dialogue that hit house for a lot of.

#Gonefishing actually is a delight to observe. Stunningly shot river places are offset by the fantastic friendship between Bob Mortimer & Paul Whitehouse. They cope with the ageing course of in a manner that’s humorous but movingly poignant. Excellent. — Rob Summerfield (@RobSummerfield1) September 27, 2020

It was a dialog that “may save lives”.

Actually vital stuff on #gonefishing about males’s well being. This might save lives. Plus, the surroundings is elegant. — Roz Legal guidelines (@rozlaws) September 27, 2020

Earlier, Bob had triggered a flurry of gentle discontent when he stated he was “detached” to David Bowie, a musician cherished by Paul and plenty of in the watching viewers, it appears.

Oh @RealBobMortimer. I really like you – and of course your favorite river is the Wye – however you may’t be detached to Bowie. #gonefishing — Roz Legal guidelines (@rozlaws) September 27, 2020

“Don’t do that to me Bob.”

.@RealBobMortimer is detached to Bowie, don’t do that to me Bob. #gonefishing — Richard Fowell (@RichardFowell_) September 27, 2020

Bob’s river-craft was distinctive in the finale, though probably not one thing anybody ought to attempt to recreate.

That was simply pure perfection, with such an vital message to spherical off the sequence. Left me smiling from ear to ear. #GoneFishing. pic.twitter.com/o8YSlgem96 — ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@ConorJSilk) September 27, 2020

Too late!

Going to overlook #GoneFishing however Paul Whitehouse will not be going to take my reminiscences. @RealBobMortimer #Wannabe pic.twitter.com/u7ONugHaQw — Richard Nicol (@rich_nicol) September 27, 2020

