General News

Fans are “bereft” at the end of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

September 27, 2020
4 Min Read

After one other whimsical, philosophical, humorous season of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, followers of the BBC Two fishing present are already anguished about its departure.

The mild half-hour about two previous mates – comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – irritating and amusing one another as they traverse the nation’s waterways has turn into the unlikeliest of important weekly watches because it premiered in 2018.

Viewers took to social media to specific their sorrow that the present had completed season three, with an episode of the duo fishing for chub on the Decrease Wye river in Herefordshire.

The producers and crew got here in for particular point out.

Not least the drone digital camera operator, who obtained to seize the superb aerial views of the British countryside.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing had turn into much more vital in lately of social distancing. It was “the hug we are all lacking”.

As each Mortimer and Whitehouse have suffered severe coronary heart issues, the “previous fellas” chatted to a particular visitor, Dr Anand Patel from the Centre for Males’s Well being, about the significance of sharing issues, a dialogue that hit house for a lot of.

It was a dialog that “may save lives”.

Earlier, Bob had triggered a flurry of gentle discontent when he stated he was “detached” to David Bowie, a musician cherished by Paul and plenty of in the watching viewers, it appears.

“Don’t do that to me Bob.”

Bob’s river-craft was distinctive in the finale, though probably not one thing anybody ought to attempt to recreate.

Too late!

Will there be a season 4 of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing? Discover out every little thing we find out about the present’s future.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV reveals 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment