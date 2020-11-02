Fans call for Strictly Come Dancing to make Anton Du Beke fourth judge

As soon as once more Strictly Come Dancing skilled Anton Du Beke discovered himself taking an early bathe as he and his movie star companion, former politician Jacqui Smith, had been voted off the BBC One dance competitors first. However their exit prompted a viral hearsay that the veteran dancer could return subsequent weekend because the fourth judge.

Anton and Jacqui misplaced the dance-off with Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer and, to be honest, their efficiency of a samba to Assist Your self by Tom Jones wasn’t even shut to the usual of Karen and Jamie’s American Clean.

Pointless co-host Richard Osman was among the many first to counsel that Sunday night time was not the final followers had seen of Anton on this sequence.

Anton will 100% be the fourth judge subsequent week. #StrictlyComeDancing — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 1, 2020

Osman was not alone in sharing this notion. Strictly Come Dancing followers felt that Anton at age 54 had the best credentials for the job.

One posted: “#Strictly right here’s an concept – now Anton and Jacqui are out – let’s make Anton the fourth judge for the remainder of the sequence !!!!!!”

Many within the viewers felt that Anton (actual title Tony Beak) was frequently paired with an older contestant who had little hope of progressing towards the youthful, usually professionally-trained performers.

It was true that lately the common Strictly Come Dancing skilled had been paired with Susannah Constantine (2018), Ruth Langsford (2017), Lesley Joseph (2016) and Judy Murray (2014), however he did nearly win the Glitterball Trophy with EastEnders star Emma Barton in 2019.

To everybody on right here complaining that Anton *at all times* will get paired with a sure type of contestant, only a reminder that final yr he reached the ultimate with the beautiful Emma Barton. #strictly #scd — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) November 1, 2020

Anton was a “maddd gifted dancer” who deserved extra recognition, in accordance to a fan.

petition for the following sequence of @bbcstrictly that anton will get a youthful companion so his full potential will be proven, anton is a maddd gifted dancer he deserves a lot extra recognition — faye???? (@wonderfaye) November 1, 2020

Thoughts you, some commented that an early exit wasn’t such a horrible final result for the Strictly skilled dancers.

Anton should have one of the best paid job on TV. Will get paid for a full sequence and solely has to flip up for two weeks. Cash for nowt. #Strictly — julie wright (@juliewright24) November 1, 2020

Within the spirit of the modernised Strictly Come Dancing, comic Justin Lee Collins has provided to be Anton’s same-sex companion in order that he can “lastly get his arms on that glitterball trophy” in 2021.

If Anton desires to lastly get his arms on that glitterball trophy, I’ll companion him subsequent yr. #Strictly — Justin Lee Collins (@iam_jlc) November 1, 2020

