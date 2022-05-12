Fans mocked Cruz Azul for assuming that the Azteca Stadium is “his home”

Cruz Azul arrived at the Azteca Stadium again from 2018 (Photos: Getty Images)

One of the most controversial topics around Blue Cross It is the stadium where they play, because despite being one of the teams with the longest history in Mexican soccer and one of the most successful, they have not managed to get their own stadium, or at least one in which they forge their true feelings. of belonging.

The Aztec stadium was 25 years linked to the cement machinebetween 1971 and 1996, a time when they forged their nickname of “big team”, but since it was built at the initiative of their staunch rival, it always had an identity asterisk, so they moved to the City of Sports Stadiumbaptized as “Blue Stadium” and that came very close to the feeling of having your own property.

22 years after his iconic afternoons in the west of the Mexico Citythe possible sale of the site forced them to look for a new venue, so they returned to the Azteca Stadium in 2018although on this occasion with the stands upholstered by the shield of America.

Cruz Azul fans on one of the shields of America that have the stands of the Azteca Stadium (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

This has caused his fans to have to defend themselves against all kinds of jokes and ridicule by the azulcremas followers, those who, with the desire to annoy, usually call the Cruz Azulino team “arrimado”a team that continues with its sights set on having its own stadium in the medium-term future.

Who was responsible for igniting this controversy was Plum Lirawho with the desire to encourage his fans to attend the Azteca Stadium to support La Maquina in the quarterfinals against Tigres, named the Coloso de Santa Úrsula as Cruz Azul’s “own”.

“We want our stadium to always weigh, which is always complicated for the rival. That they support us, we need them, they are part of us, on the one hand we also do it for them because they are always (fans)”, mentioned the Pumas youth squad prior to this Thursday’s commitment.

Despite their good intentions, on social networks they overwhelmed the cement workers like few times for winning a stadium that has the blue-cream colors in its stands, for which some memes were unleashed.

They beat Cruz Azul for calling the Azteca Stadium “his house” and the memes rained (Photo: Twitter)

It should be remembered that the Blue Cross is a tenant of Aztec stadiumsince they have to pay rent to use the property during each game they play at home, an agreement that was reached with the company that manages the property, Football of the Federal District SA de CV

This same company, founded by the owners of the capital teams in the early sixties (America, Nexa y Atlas), is the one that has a similar contract with the America club, who also has to pay for the services of the property, although with the great difference that this is a company linked to Televisa Groupalso owner of the azulcrema outfit.

For this reason, the head of the Televisa group, Emilio Azcarragais presumed to be the owner of the Stadium and the highest representative of the venue before the FIFAwho have recently visited the stadium with a view to 2026 World Cup.

