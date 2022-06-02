Fans mocked Pierre Gasly for renewing Checo Pérez and the memes were unleashed

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After winning the Monaco Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez finally he was able to make official one of the news that most worried his fans, as he confirmed that he will continue to be linked to Red Bull the remainder of the year and two more seasons, for which he ensured his continuity in Formula 1 until 2024.

This news filled Mexican fans with joy; however, the same satisfaction did not reach all corners of the world, especially those who were waiting for a new opportunity for the French Pierre Gaslyor even the surprise signing of Fernando Alonso.

finally it was Czech who won the renewal, so they did not miss the opportunity to make fun of those who were looking for the other Red Bull seat, with special attention to the young driver of AlphaTauriwho has repeatedly demanded his second chance at the Austrian team.

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

Pierre Gasly has sustained a media rivalry against Czech for his seat, for what he has been in charge of putting on the table the discussion of who is the better pilot, since, in his opinion, can give better results in Pérez’s carat least according to his words during the 2021 season.

Last year, the Frenchman showed above-average performance with an inferior car, so he took advantage of the mistakes Sergio suffered in his first year of adaptation to emphasize that he deserves another opportunity at Red Bull Racing.

It should be remembered that Pierre was promoted with red bulls in the 2019 season, just one year after debuting in the top flight; however, his adaptation had multiple errors that relegated him six months later to Red Bullnow known as AlphaTaurireason why since then it looks for to recover that place.

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

It was through social networks that Checo showed off his renewal, followed by the official accounts of Red Bull:

“Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​a dream for any driver and celebrate my first victory there with this announcement that I will continue @redbullracing until 2024 It’s just the icing on the cake,” he wrote. Czech scoop. The renewal was confirmed by the team moments later.

Pérez joined Red Bull for the 2021 championship. After having achieved his best season in the highest category of motorsport with 190 points, a race won in Azerbaijan, four more podiums and a fundamental role in Max Verstappen’s achievement as world championthe team led by Christian Horner He extended his contract for another year for this 2022.

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

After the renewal of Checo Pérez with Red Bull, fans made fun of Pierre Gasly in networks (Photo: Twitter)

“Since joining Oracle Red Bull Racing, Czech you have done a fantastic job. Time and time again he has shown that he is not only a terrific team player, but as his comfort level has increased, he has become a true force to be reckoned with at the sharpest end of the game. Grill.

For us, keeping up his pace, racing ability and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Czech continue racing for the team until 2024. In partnership with Max, we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1,” said Horner in relation.

In this way he closed the speculation around one of the several pilots who end their contract at the end of this season, so Red Bull can now confirm its starting lineup for the next two years.

KEEP READING:

Ferrari manager affirmed that they underestimated Checo Pérez in Monaco: “We didn’t think it was so fast”

The celebration of Mexican fans in Monaco by Checo Pérez to the rhythm of Los Angeles Azules

The best memes of Checo Pérez drunk after winning the Monaco GP