Fans Of BTS’ Suga And MAX Get Hyped Over Preview Of New Collab, Sending “Blueberry Eyes” To Twitter’s Worldwide Trends

Fans of BTS and MAX are thrilled a few new collaboration on the way in which!

The recently-uploaded observe record on Apple Music for American singer MAX’s upcoming album “Color Imaginative and prescient” reveals that his sixth observe “Blueberry Eyes” options BTS’ Suga.

An official preview of the music is accessible on Apple Music, and the right mixture of their voices in addition to Suga’s easy rapping in Korean has followers over the moon. “Blueberry Eyes” even trended worldwide on Twitter as everybody shared their pleasure!

[BTS ? TRENDS] 12. Blueberry Eyes Trending after a preview of ‘Blueberry Eyes’ by MAX ft. SUGA was revealed! (#MTVHottest BTS @BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/6v2CMvDRNr — BTS Voting Board (@BTSVotingBoard) July 24, 2020

Eagle-eyed ARMY had discovered a touch of the collab earlier this week.

WE GETTIN ANOTHER YOONGI COLLABORATION WITH MAX CALLED BLUEBERRY EYES YESYESYESYESYSYEYES POSSIBLY A PROD. SUGA OR FT. SUGA OF BTS IM NOT SURE BUT DANG YOONGI HAS BEEN WORKING HARDDDDDD pic.twitter.com/7pIEP9kN2Q — rach luvs yoon⁷? (@RACHxYOON) July 20, 2020

And MAX teased followers by consuming what appears to be like like some blueberries in a Twitter video when he talked about his observe record.

SHOULD I REVEAL TRACKLIST FOR MY ALBUM “COLOUR VISION”?? pic.twitter.com/swTvZJyVux — MAX (@MAXMusic) July 23, 2020

Now that the preview is out, nobody can wait to listen to the complete music!

SUGA!!!!! Blueberry Eyes is a bop! ? pic.twitter.com/8ES1mkHDyt — José⁷/JK Mixtape (@TheJose8A) July 24, 2020

MAX on Yoongi’s album… Yoongi on MAX’s album… you like to see it burn it and blueberry eyes ? — ⁷ (@raplineIover) July 24, 2020

the way in which yoongi’s options r all so totally different….. suga’s interlude, eight, and now blueberry eyes ….. his sound is so versatile he’s good for something — alexa ⁷ (@daegudrip) July 24, 2020

i like blueberry eyes a lot ????!%!&??? yoongi and max are actually an awesome duo

pic.twitter.com/fyYRdFnoC7 — ann⁷ ♡ ia ? (@kiansgguk) July 24, 2020

yoongi grabbed 2020 by the throat when shadow got here out and hasn’t let go since…..d-2, eight, and now blueberry eyes IN ONE FUCKING YEAR pic.twitter.com/xTUDYNdYRO — e⁷ (@wohcuIt) July 24, 2020

now we have to attend till september to listen to the complete ver of blueberry eyes pic.twitter.com/webF9DOqh8 — lisa⁷ (@jungkookmh) July 24, 2020

Suga and MAX beforehand labored collectively on Suga’s observe “Burn It” off his mixtape “D-2,” which he launched underneath his different stage identify Agust D in Might.

MAX’s album “Color Imaginative and prescient” is due out on September 18, and it has not but been introduced if any of his songs could be launched earlier than then.

