General News

Fans Of BTS’ Suga And MAX Get Hyped Over Preview Of New Collab, Sending “Blueberry Eyes” To Twitter’s Worldwide Trends

July 25, 2020
3 Min Read

Fans of BTS and MAX are thrilled a few new collaboration on the way in which!

The recently-uploaded observe record on Apple Music for American singer MAX’s upcoming album “Color Imaginative and prescient” reveals that his sixth observe “Blueberry Eyes” options BTS’ Suga.

An official preview of the music is accessible on Apple Music, and the right mixture of their voices in addition to Suga’s easy rapping in Korean has followers over the moon. “Blueberry Eyes” even trended worldwide on Twitter as everybody shared their pleasure!

Eagle-eyed ARMY had discovered a touch of the collab earlier this week.

And MAX teased followers by consuming what appears to be like like some blueberries in a Twitter video when he talked about his observe record.

Now that the preview is out, nobody can wait to listen to the complete music!

Suga and MAX beforehand labored collectively on Suga’s observe “Burn It” off his mixtape “D-2,” which he launched underneath his different stage identify Agust D in Might.

MAX’s album “Color Imaginative and prescient” is due out on September 18, and it has not but been introduced if any of his songs could be launched earlier than then.

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment