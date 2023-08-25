Fans Of Dune Are Confused By Warner Bros’s Decision To Put Off Part Two:

Fans of Dune are confused about why Warner Bros. decided to put off the sequel. After weeks of rumors, it was confirmed on Thursday, August 24, that Dune: Part Two would be delayed because of the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes.

Even though IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said a month ago that rumors of a possible delay were “not true,” the news is now out.

“I feel very strongly that it’s not going to move around,” he stated about the film’s original release date of the third of November 2023.

He also said that it might be a risky move because the film would only be shown in IMAX theaters for six weeks. Because of the strike, other movie companies have had to change their film plans because stars can’t go on red carpets and talk shows in order to build buzz.

Sony Pictures Also Changed How “Dumb Money” Was Released:

Sony Pictures changed how “Dumb Money,” a movie based on the story of regular people who beat Wall Street investors at their own game and made a lot of money from GameStop stock, was released.

Even though Brie Larson’s The Marvels, a sequel to Captain Marvel, was also coming out during this time, Dune: Part Two would have been shown on IMAX screens. Now, the movie will come to theaters March 14, 2024.

Fans are shocked that the postponement was mentioned, since the movie probably won’t be shown in IMAX in March 2024, which would have been a big moneymaker.

At The Box Office, Dune Made $402:

“Dune really could have gone for a billion alongside its old release date,” wrote one person. “It had IMAX screens to itself for the whole winter and almost no competition.” Now, it will be hard to get past $500 million.

Another person said, “WB saw how well Oppenheimer did in IMAX as well as looked at the six-week stretch that Dune part two would have enjoyed within November as well as said, ‘No, that’s not going to work.'” We’re fine.'”

The movie was supposed to open in theaters all over the country on September 22, but the company decided to spread out the opening dates to see how people react.

On September 15, The Movie Will Now Be Shown On A Small Number Of Screens Within New York As Well As Los Angeles:

Now, the movie will only be shown on a small number of screens within New York as well as Los Angeles upon September 15. On October 6, it will be shown all over the country.

Even though the “Barbenheimer” craze around “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” helped a lot this summer, overall movie attendance this year is still below what it was before the pandemic.

Other big movies coming out in 2023 include Walt Disney’s “The Marvels,” a prequel to “The Hunger Games” from Lionsgate, and “Wonka,” which also stars Chalamet and is made by Warner Bros.

The Strike, Which Is Still Going On, Caused The Delay:

Box office experts have known for a long time that the sequel to “Dune” wouldn’t come out in 2023 because of the strikes by the Writers Guild of America as well as the Screen Actors Guild.

Because of the SAG strike in particular, artists can’t support movies made by companies affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture as well as Television Producers, either ones that are coming out soon or ones that came out in the past.

The AMPTP is right now in talks alongside the WGA, and it’s possible that it won’t talk to SAG-AFTRA until those talks are concluded and an additional agreement is signed.

Trending Faces On TikTok Are Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, As Well As Austin Butler:

Even though the writers’ group and the directors are talking, things aren’t moving quickly. This means that it’s unlikely that the talks will be over in time for the stars of “Dune: Part Two” to actively promote the movie.

Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, as well as Austin Butler have more than 200 million fans on Instagram and are hot names on TikTok, Twitter, and various other social media sites.

Timothée Chalamet plays the main character, Paul Atreides, in the film series based on the famous science fiction book series by Frank Herbert with the same name.

Léa Seydoux Will Also Be A Part Of The Group:

Oscar nominee Austin Butler is one of the new actors in the movie. He plays the scary Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the younger nephew as well as son of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

As a Bene Gesserit named Lady Margot, Léa Seydoux joins the cast. Souheila Yacoub, who plays a Fremen warrior, as well as Tim Blake Nelson also join the cast.

Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, as well as Stephen McKinley Henderson are all back in their parts from the 2021 movie.

Does Putting Off Dune Part Two Bring In More Money For Warner Bros. In 2024?

Putting off “Dune: Part Two” may assist it do better at the box office in 2024, but it will hurt Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings in 2023.

After Barbie’s huge success and as questions grew about “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom,” “Dune: Part Two” had been a big deal for the company and was expected to do well with viewers when it came out in 2023.

Its predecessor did well at the box office throughout the pandemic, even though it came out the same day on HBO Max. It was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won six of them.

Can Dune Part Two Makes More Than $400 At The Box Office:

With the limits on going to the movies lifted because of the pandemic, it is expected that “Dune: Part Two” will bring in more money than the first movie, which made nearly $400 million at the world box office in 2021 on a stated budget of $165 million.

“She’s not just within dreams this time around,” the actor replied, alluding to the fact that people had complained about how little she was in the initial film, even though a lot of the advertising focused on her part. Villeneuve has said that the sequel is “an epic war movie” as well as “much more deep” than the first one.

The Second Part Of Dune Will Look At Paul Atreides’s Mythical Journey:

The official logline for the movie says, “Dune: Part Two will follow the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he teams up with Chani and the Fremen and goes on the hunt for the people who killed his family.”

The actors’ strike is now in its second month. The SAG-AFTRA union, which has 160,000 members, decided to join the striking Hollywood writers, who are battling for better pay and guarantees that they won’t lose work to AI, among other things.