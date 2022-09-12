Fans of The Last of Us will love the HBO series, says Henry actor Lamar Johnson

The professional comments that those responsible for the project are treating the IP with great care.

The Last of Us It has such a powerful story that it is impossible for us not to get excited about the next premiere of its series. We know that this project HBO It has Neil Druckmann as director and screenwriter, so there are not a few users who expect a faithful adaptation to the experience initially lived on PS3. And now, to keep the illusion sky high, Henry’s actor (Lamar Johnson) has shared some statements that will encourage any fan of the Naughty Dog installment.

They’re definitely making sure the fans get what they want.Lamar Johnson“They’re definitely taking this IP and making sure the fans really get what you want“, Johnson comments in a brief chat with the medium Collider. “Adaptations are always difficult, but I think that with the team behind them, they really care about the material and the project, and the characters. I believe that fans will really love the series“.

We still do not have a release date for the long-awaited series of The Last of Us, but the producer shares enough progress so that the community remains interested in the project. At the end of the day, we are talking about an adaptation to the small screen that has such well-known figures as Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) como showrunner, Peter Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Narcos) in the role of Joel and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Ellie.

Just a few weeks ago, the producers thrilled us with a first look at The Last of Us series, leaving us with several scenes that would give any fan of the game goosebumps. Be that as it may, everything indicates that the HBO and Sony Pictures Television project will become one of the highlights of the platform as soon as it is released on 2023.

