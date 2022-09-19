Fans pay tribute to the new Zelda with this curious work in Breath of the Wild

A user has thrown weapons on an esplanade to create an image of the new Tears of the Kingdom.

The Nintendo Direct held last week left us with a new trailer for the next big game in the Zelda saga, but also with the long-awaited confirmation of its name. It will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will land on Nintendo Switch in the middle of next year.

Due to the desire that many players have for this sequel to Breath of the Wild, several fans have returned precisely to the title released on Wii U and Switch to make different references to the new game. There are different tributes and workslike the one below, which have really caught the attention of users:

The creation has gone viral in a matter of hoursThis drawing made by zelda_watchan It has been built from throwing different weapons on the ground of an esplanade and, as you can see, it is a reference to the figure that appeared in the last trailerhaving managed to emulate the shape of the design with a high degree of detail and causing the video to go viral in a matter of hours.

As we mentioned at the beginning, in order to play The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we have to wait until May 12, 2023, although to kill time we have analyzed the details that the last trailer shared by Nintendo left us. As a curiosity, tell you that the Direct was not broadcast in the United Kingdom precisely because of the name of the new title starring Link, which could be associated with the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

