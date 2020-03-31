Fans react to Ozark series 3: “literally the best series on Netflix”

After an virtually two-year wait, hit crime drama Ozark lastly returned for a 3rd series on Netflix on Friday — and with the nation at present in lockdown, many followers have already binged their manner by the newest run.

The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, launched quite a lot of new characters for the third season — and it seems to have gone down a deal with with viewers to date.

A number of followers took to social media to share their ideas on the new episodes, with the present attracting reward for its performances, storyline and particularly for its shock ending.

One fan tweeted, “Ozark series Three has blown my thoughts… actually the best series on Netflix” whereas one other added that the “third season of #Ozark is certainly the best one.”

Ozark series Three has blown my thoughts… actually the best series on Netflix ????????#ozark pic.twitter.com/SBnXjbZpK2 — Ciaran Keohane (@ciaran_keohane) March 30, 2020

One other viewer stated that whereas she hadn’t been an enormous fan of the present’s earlier seasons, the newest run was a step up, describing it as “get-up-at-5AM-so-I-can watch-an-episode-before-the-kids-wake-up wonderful.”

I assumed the first season of #Ozark was mediocre wanna be status TV. The second season constructed into one thing legitimately price watching. This third season, to date, is get-up-at-5AM-so-I-can watch-an-episode-before-the-kids-wake-up wonderful. — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 30, 2020

And one other praised the present’s remedy of feminine characters, writing, “They’re there to present their smarts, their brains and their guts. Thanks for making females people. Nice series!”

What I like about #Ozark is that the females aren’t there to showcase their boobs or their booties. They’re there to present their smarts, their brains and their guts. Thanks for making females people. Nice series!! — Iris (@IrisHofle) March 30, 2020

In the meantime, followers had been left shaken by the ending — with many instantly wanting to know when a fourth series is perhaps anticipated to arrive on the streaming platform.

One viewer went so far as to say “The final episode of Ozark season Three may need been one in all the best season finales in TV historical past” whereas one other claimed, “I’m going to want Season four of #Ozark to hurry up, as a result of I’m undecided how we’re supposed to wait & see what occurs subsequent after that loopy, unpredictable, adrenaline rush of a season & THAT ENDING!”

Okay I’m going to want Season four of #Ozark to hurry up, as a result of I’m undecided how we’re supposed to wait & see what occurs subsequent after that loopy, unpredictable, adrenaline rush of a season & THAT ENDING! My coronary heart price ought to return to regular any time now. Properly carried out, as at all times. pic.twitter.com/HPwdIHQ6dT — Jane Blatz (@Jane_Blatz) March 30, 2020

Ozark seasons 1-Three are streaming on Netflix now