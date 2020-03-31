General News

Fans react to Ozark series 3: “literally the best series on Netflix”

March 31, 2020
After an virtually two-year wait, hit crime drama Ozark lastly returned for a 3rd series on Netflix on Friday — and with the nation at present in lockdown, many followers have already binged their manner by the newest run.

The series, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, launched quite a lot of new characters for the third season — and it seems to have gone down a deal with with viewers to date.

A number of followers took to social media to share their ideas on the new episodes, with the present attracting reward for its performances, storyline and particularly for its shock ending.

One fan tweeted, “Ozark series Three has blown my thoughts… actually the best series on Netflix” whereas one other added that the “third season of #Ozark is certainly the best one.”

One other viewer stated that whereas she hadn’t been an enormous fan of the present’s earlier seasons, the newest run was a step up, describing it as “get-up-at-5AM-so-I-can watch-an-episode-before-the-kids-wake-up wonderful.”

And one other praised the present’s remedy of feminine characters, writing, “They’re there to present their smarts, their brains and their guts. Thanks for making females people. Nice series!”

In the meantime, followers had been left shaken by the ending — with many instantly wanting to know when a fourth series is perhaps anticipated to arrive on the streaming platform.

One viewer went so far as to say “The final episode of Ozark season Three may need been one in all the best season finales in TV historical past” whereas one other claimed, “I’m going to want Season four of #Ozark to hurry up, as a result of I’m undecided how we’re supposed to wait & see what occurs subsequent after that loopy, unpredictable, adrenaline rush of a season & THAT ENDING!”

Ozark seasons 1-Three are streaming on Netflix now

