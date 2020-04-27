General News

Fans react to Race Across The World’s “sensible” and “big-hearted” finale

April 27, 2020
BBC Two’s excessive actuality competitors Race Across The World got here to an finish final evening, awarding a brand new pair of winners with the £20,000 prize fund.

Emon and Jamiul had been the primary to the end line after an emotional journey, which noticed the uncle and nephew duo rekindle their relationship after a few years aside.

Prior to the sequence beginning, Emon instructed the BBC: “I’m very aggressive – I don’t consider in coming in second, I don’t do shedding. I’m in it to win it.” He wasn’t kidding!

RadioTimes.com held a particular Q&A with the winners on Fb final evening, instantly after the finale ended on BBC Two.

Fans had been ecstatic for the winners, feeling that they had been totally deserving of the prize cash.

Many viewers had been greatly surprised by their beneficiant gesture of donating £15,000 of the prize cash to charitable causes, that’s £10,000 to homeless youngsters in South America and £5,000 for an orphanage in Bangladesh.

The duo made the choice after witnessing youngster poverty on their journey by South America, which started in Mexico and resulted in Argentina.

The feel-good finale was a welcome change of tempo from the hard-hitting headlines which have dominated the information to this point this 12 months.

However whereas followers had been very happy to see Emon and Jamiul take the highest prize, in addition they felt a whole lot of love for mother-son duo Jo and Sam.

They had been compelled to drop out of the competitors earlier than the ultimate leg after operating out of cash in Mendoza, Argentina.

Nonetheless, they spoke extremely of the unbelievable expertise, with Jo describing it as “great.”

Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman is amongst Race Across The World’s superstar fanbase, describing it as a “big-hearted” sequence.

In the meantime, comic Dara O’Briain known as the finale “sensible” and hailed the 2 “nice winners.”

Fans shall be happy to hear that Race Across the World shall be getting one other sequence, though it is not going to begin filming till it’s utterly secure to journey once more.

Race Across the World is accessible on BBC iPlayer. In case you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV Information.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

