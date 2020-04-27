Fans react to Race Across The World’s “sensible” and “big-hearted” finale

BBC Two’s excessive actuality competitors Race Across The World got here to an finish final evening, awarding a brand new pair of winners with the £20,000 prize fund.

Emon and Jamiul had been the primary to the end line after an emotional journey, which noticed the uncle and nephew duo rekindle their relationship after a few years aside.

Prior to the sequence beginning, Emon instructed the BBC: “I’m very aggressive – I don’t consider in coming in second, I don’t do shedding. I’m in it to win it.” He wasn’t kidding!

RadioTimes.com held a particular Q&A with the winners on Fb final evening, instantly after the finale ended on BBC Two.

Fans had been ecstatic for the winners, feeling that they had been totally deserving of the prize cash.

The entire UK when Emon and Jamiul win #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/RkH4heDOIg — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) April 26, 2020

Many viewers had been greatly surprised by their beneficiant gesture of donating £15,000 of the prize cash to charitable causes, that’s £10,000 to homeless youngsters in South America and £5,000 for an orphanage in Bangladesh.

Emon and Jamuil are absolutely deserved winners, the actual fact they’re donating a few of their winnings to charities primarily based on their expertise on the journey itself exhibits what such good individuals they’re ???? #raceacrosstheworld — Alex Harris (@alexharris_92) April 26, 2020

The duo made the choice after witnessing youngster poverty on their journey by South America, which started in Mexico and resulted in Argentina.

Emon and Jamiul in BBC’s race the world over have been sensible. Gave stuff to a homeless household in Rio and having simply received the present and the prize of £20ok, they plan on giving half to charity to assist homeless youngsters in Rio. ????????#raceacrosstheworld — Paul Stuart (@PauliBhoy7) April 26, 2020

The feel-good finale was a welcome change of tempo from the hard-hitting headlines which have dominated the information to this point this 12 months.

Emon and Jamiul profitable #RaceAcrossTheWorld and donating half their prize cash to charity is fingers down the very best factor to occur in 2020 — Angharad Phillips (@angharad_15) April 26, 2020

However whereas followers had been very happy to see Emon and Jamiul take the highest prize, in addition they felt a whole lot of love for mother-son duo Jo and Sam.

Truthfully, Jo and Sam are among the finest contestants I’ve ever seen on a actuality present. #RaceAcrossTheWorld pic.twitter.com/9bFdQmibs6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 26, 2020

They had been compelled to drop out of the competitors earlier than the ultimate leg after operating out of cash in Mendoza, Argentina.

Regardless of who wins tonight, these two are my winners. Pure pleasure to watch week upon week ❤️ #raceacrosstheworld pic.twitter.com/lTQnThoPb3 — Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 26, 2020

Nonetheless, they spoke extremely of the unbelievable expertise, with Jo describing it as “great.”

Jo and Sam leaving as a result of she needed her son to have the very best of all the pieces ???? she’s a nationwide treasure #raceacrosstheworld pic.twitter.com/GkPQEjOVIv — Lazypops50 (@niamh99015568) April 26, 2020

Pointless co-presenter Richard Osman is amongst Race Across The World’s superstar fanbase, describing it as a “big-hearted” sequence.

#RaceAcrossTheWorld has been such a beautiful sequence. So big-hearted. Last episode on BBC2 proper now. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 26, 2020

In the meantime, comic Dara O’Briain known as the finale “sensible” and hailed the 2 “nice winners.”

Ah, deleted the final tweet, to save being a spoiler! Anyway, what an excellent finale, and a beautiful sequence. Nice winners too. #raceacrosstheworld — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) April 26, 2020

Fans shall be happy to hear that Race Across the World shall be getting one other sequence, though it is not going to begin filming till it’s utterly secure to journey once more.

Jo and Sam confirmed their superb bond and method to life dispite adversity; Dom and Lizzie made up 31 hours after sickness; Emon and Jamiul donated hundreds to charity; what an ideal ending ????????❤️ #raceacrosstheworld — Lucie (@lucietun) April 26, 2020

Race Across the World is accessible on BBC iPlayer. In case you’re in search of extra to watch try our TV Information.