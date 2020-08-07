Fans Think The Suicide Squad Cast Video Hints At John Cena And Idris Elba’s Roles

Go away a Remark
The DC Prolonged Universe has quite a few extremely anticipated blockbusters heading to theaters over the subsequent few years. Chief amongst them is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will probably be a gentle reboot from David Ayer’s 2017 authentic. Gunn’s upcoming DC debut will function a handful of returning faces, and a ton of newcomers in mysterious roles. However now the fandom appears to assume they’ve cracked the code concerning Idris Elba and John Cena’s characters.
James Gunn not too long ago celebrated his birthday, with the enduring filmmaker getting tons of affection on social media because of this. The solid of The Suicide Squad put collectively a birthday video for his or her director, with every of them recording small clips from the consolation and security of their properties. And some followers consider that John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters are hinted as Peacemaker and Bronze Tiger respectively. As a re minder, you’ll be able to watch the video in query under.
Let’s break down precisely what we’re being proven right here. Within the video (which James Gunn shared on his private Twitter) there are a selection of actors hinting at their characters all through its runtime. Margot Robbie briefly makes use of her Harley Quinn voice, whereas David Dastmalchian is sporting dots on his face as a nod to his upcoming character Abner Krill / Polka-Dot Man. As such, followers appeared over John Cena and Idris Elba’s clips for clues concerning their mysterious characters.
John Cena pops up early in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad birthday tribute. Cena is taking part in an arcade sport, with uzis in every hand. This reality has resulted in followers theorizing that the wrestler turned actor could be taking part in Peacemaker within the upcoming DC blockbuster. Moderately than an all-out villain, Peacemaker is usually a hero (and pacifist) within the comics. However he is additionally in peak bodily situation with a ton of weaponry at his disposal. The character is not precisely a family title, however which may likelihood if he makes his live-action debut in The Suicide Squad.
As for Idris Elba, he is getting ready to pivot from Marvel to DC in The Suicide Squad, after his character Heimdall was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity Battle. And after listening to his deep, slow-motion video to James Gunn, followers are pondering that he could be teasing his position as Bronze Tiger. He is highly effective villain who has been seen in The CW’s Arrow, and is an knowledgeable martial artist. It might be a badass position for Elba, however we’ll must see if this newest fan idea involves fruition.
Whereas The Suicide Squad‘s solid was introduced, nearly all of their roles stay a thriller. The followers are looking forward to any and all details about the upcoming blockbuster, and precisely what Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has in retailer for his upcoming DC debut. However he is clearly received expertise with displaying a motley crew of unknown comedian guide characters that finally win over the hearts of audiences. Besides this time they’re going to be villains.
