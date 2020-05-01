Fans Won’t Stop Bugging Modern Family’s Ariel Winter About Losing Weight From Medication

Lots of people commented on my publish like, ‘No, she modified her antidepressant as a result of she wished to shed extra pounds. No! I believed each treatment I used to be on, I used to be going to remain at that weight, and that was advantageous. It had nothing to do with that. . . . I get so many DMs [asking] ‘What treatment are you on? I wish to shed extra pounds; I need that treatment.’ What I would love for individuals to grasp is, each treatment impacts everybody in a different way. We’re all made in a different way. Every thing is totally different.