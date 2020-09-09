Fantagio Gives Update On Legal Dispute And Shares Future Plans

Fantagio has shared an replace on a authorized dispute over administration rights between the corporate and its main shareholder.

As an organization listed on KOSDAQ, Fantagio (CEO Park Hae Solar) was concerned in a authorized battle with its largest shareholder, L&A Holdings, surrounding the rights to take management of the corporate. On September 9, it was revealed that Fantagio’s board of administrators and L&A Holdings (CEO Park Solar Hoo) have reached an amicable settlement, ending the authorized dispute.

Fantagio said, “Our present board of administrators and L&A Holdings met on September eight at Gangnam District in Seoul. Each events agreed to withdraw from the lawsuits they’ve filed with out qualification surrounding the dispute over the suitable of administration.”

They continued, “Each events have moved on from any dangerous emotions attributable to the dispute, they usually have agreed to work collectively to tackle future administration.”

The dispute started in April of this yr when L&A Holdings turned Fantagio’s largest shareholder. The earlier largest shareholder was Gold Finance Korea, the Korean department of JC Group, a Chinese language actual property and funding firm that turned Fantagio’s main shareholder in 2017.

The authorized dispute intensified following misunderstandings between the brand new shareholder and Fantagio’s administration. Nevertheless, their latest assembly resulted in an settlement on joint administration, with no strings connected.

Fantagio stated, “Each events have agreed to take a position their capital and energy within the title of world Hallyu [the Korean Wave] with the assistance of Fantagio’s talents as an organization that features idol teams ASTRO, Weki Meki, and lots of actors.”

They continued, “Along with the ability of a spread present producer who used to work with one of many three main broadcasting stations and the pinnacle of the tradition division of a day by day newspaper, we plan to create stars who will lead the brand new Korean Wave. Our main shareholder, L&A Holdings, has determined to deal with discovering new enterprise fields and securing the funds essential to run the corporate.”

Fantagio’s CEO, Park Hae Solar, is the previous head of the range division at KBS. Vp Oh Gwang Soo, who joined the corporate just lately, beforehand labored as a popular culture journalist for the newspapers Kyunghyang Shinmun and Sports activities Kyunghyang.

Supply (1)