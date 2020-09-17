Fantagio Shares Update On Lawsuit Against Malicious Comments About Their Artists

Fantagio has shared an replace on its ongoing lawsuit towards malicious commenters.

On September 16, Fantagio said, “Via Could, June, and July, we filed a number of complaints towards those that defame our artists’ title and fame by way of malicious criticism, the reckless unfold of false rumors, and sexual harassment.”

In accordance with the company, a few of these lawsuits have handed the stage during which the plaintiff provides an announcement. Fantagio continued, “The accused have been recognized, so we are going to quickly know the outcomes of the complaints which might be underneath investigation. We additionally intend to maintain submitting extra complaints.”

Fantagio added, “Via the company’s inside monitoring and the proof that followers have despatched in, we confirmed that insults and rumors that cross the road have been directed at our artists. This has precipitated our artists psychological harm and hurt to their picture. Because of this, we intend to proceed taking sturdy authorized motion towards this habits. We’ll pursue powerful authorized measures as a substitute of agreeing to be lenient due to the artists who’re struggling and the followers who’re struggling alongside them.”

Fantagio at the moment homes idol teams like ASTRO and Weki Meki and solo artist Ong Seong Wu. The company additionally manages a number of actors.

Supply (1)