Fantasian, the new JRPG from Hironobu Sakaguchi (Final Fantasy), will divide its release into two parts

Earlier this March, Mistwalker (the studio of Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu) confirmed the release of Fantasian, your new JRPG exclusively for Apple devices for Apple Arcade. However, it was still unclear when it would hit the market.

Well, today we learned that it will do so this year 2021. However, the launch will be divided into two parts, with the first coming “early”, and the second part sometime in the second half of 2021. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The news, which has been echoed @Nibellion on Twitter, it has come through a complete preview of the game that Famitsu has published exclusively. And in it, they assure that despite being divided into two parts, the first of them will already have a more than remarkable duration: between 20 and 30 hours of play.

On the other hand, some new detail about the game’s plot has also been revealed. In this way, we know that Leoa, the heroine of this story, will explore the entire world to find her missing father. Complicated task since, at the beginning of the story, it loses its memory due to a magical explosion that it caused in another dimension of the world dominated by machines.

Leola won’t be alone, but she will find herself in a multi-structured world where the balance of power of order and chaos continues to shift. Can Leoa find her father? And what will be the fate of the world and of Leoa herself?

Another interesting aspect of the article is that it leads us to a new melody (with piano) for the acclaimed composer Nobuo Uematsu’s game. This video also includes the history of the conversations between Sakaguchi and Uematsu that talk about the origin of the game and its creative production.