Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne Joins Daniel Radcliffe In Speaking Out Against J.Okay. Rowling

Respect for transgender individuals stays a cultural crucial, and through the years I’ve been attempting to consistently educate myself. That is an ongoing course of. As somebody who has labored with each J.Okay. Rowling and members of the trans neighborhood, I needed to make it completely clear the place I stand. I disagree with Jo’s feedback. Trans girls are girls, trans males are males and non-binary identities are legitimate. I’d by no means need to converse on behalf of the neighborhood however I do know that my expensive transgender pals and colleagues are bored with this fixed questioning of their identities, which all too usually leads to violence and abuse. They merely need to reside their lives peacefully, and it’s time to allow them to achieve this.