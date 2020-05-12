Fantastic Four Director Explains Why Backlash Was ‘Unfair’

For me, it was unfair as a result of the notion publicly was that there was one individual answerable for this not going the best way it ought to have gone, which is a straightforward factor to consider. You’ve obtained all of those skilled adults who labored on lots of films and all these well-established trade insiders who’ve been making most of these films for a very long time, and right here’s this younger, comparatively inexperienced filmmaker being described as in over his head. They stated I wasn’t speaking with folks and didn’t wish to play by the principles. I used to be described as working in opposition to all people else’s needs in a method that was damaging.