Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft has a priceless prize for lucky winners

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft – the newest aggressive passion to take to our screens – begins tonight on Channel 4.

The competitors sees 4 new crafters enter the manufacturing facility every week, with the purpose of impressing boss Keith Lemon, who presents the present alongside Anna Richardson.

After the 4 contestants create an merchandise according to a theme set by Keith Lemon, the comic then select which crafter to remove.

The remaining three contestants undergo to the subsequent spherical, which requires creating one thing for a movie star visitor, who provides them an thought of what they want.

Keith Lemon and the movie star visitor then select who wins the episode, however what does the contestant win?

What does every episode’s winner obtain as a prize?

The contestants that seem on the present don’t compete for a money prize or title, however as a substitute the possibility for their creation to be taken house by the movie star visitor.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Keith Lemon stated that the shortage of monetary achieve within the present is what units it aside from different competitors reveals like Bake-Off and the Stitching Bee.

He added that as a substitute a movie star commissions them to create a piece of work after which praises it “which makes them really feel even higher about themselves”.

“It does make you’re feeling good. It’s good for you to do crafting and when somebody comes alongside and says your crafting is wonderful, it makes your chest really feel even larger, it’s good for your soul you already know.”

Eamonn Holmes will is the primary movie star visitor to seem on the sequence, commissioning a sculpture for his backyard.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. In case you’re wanting for extra to observe try our TV information.