Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft host Keith Lemon says Channel 4 show is “the polar reverse” to what he usually does

Keith Lemon has stated that Channel 4’s new craft competitors – Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft – is utterly completely different to any show he’s accomplished earlier than.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, he stated: “It’s the polar reverse to what I’ve ever accomplished earlier than, so anybody watching going, ‘oh yeah let’s watch Keith Lemon get his d**ok out and stuff’, it is not that.”

He added: “It is a really pretty, joyous craft programme.”

The craft sequence, which Lemon presents alongside Bare Attraction’s Anna Richardson, sees 4 new rivals enter the manufacturing facility every week who’re tasked with crafting unbelievable and quirky creations for superstar visitors.

He continued: “It’s only a joyful, calming, pretty show. And I assume folks will go, ‘I’m shocked by Keith Lemon there, he didn’t eff and jeff as soon as did he?’”

“It’s a complete completely different avenue for me, which I’ve actually loved. I really feel actually fortunate that I can do naughty late-night tele and do that on the identical time. It’s a very nice feeling.”

Lemon, actual identify Leigh Francis, has offered ITV2’s raucous gameshow Celeb Juice since 2008 and has since starred in his personal sketch show and film – Keith Lemon: The Movie.

Lemon is additionally an avid crafter himself, often posting his creations on Instagram. Talking of how the show happened, he stated that he despatched photos of his artwork to Channel 4 after they requested if he was within the crafting show.

“I despatched them hundreds of image of issues that I’ve made, they usually went, ‘You didn’t make that,’ and I stated, ‘I did’, they usually went, ‘oh this is good’.”

Co-host Anna Richardson added that she hopes the show will encourage others to get crafting. “I believe it’s a beautiful hour of positivity, it’s absorbing, it’s entertaining, there’s a number of type of jeopardy moments and in addition you see a special facet of Keith – a calmer facet, a educated facet to him.”

“I believe it’s going to actually encourage folks to go, ‘perhaps I’ll have a crack at this, perhaps I’ll go on the show, or maybe I’ll have a go at it,’ that’s what I believe will occur,” she stated.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th Could at 8pm on Channel 4. When you’re in search of extra to watch take a look at our TV information.