Fantasy Island Deleted Scene Features A Gross Zombie Wedding

Delusion Island was a cheesy TV sequence from the ’70s and ’80s about different folks visiting a personal island the place all their needs could come true, is pretty. Earlier this yr, Blumhouse reimagined the show as a horror movie with the “be careful what you need for” theme. Now, the movie is available digitally, and it’s loaded with explicit choices, along with a really weird deleted scene.

Throughout the scene titled “Demise Do Us Section,” Brax Weaver (Jimmy O. Yang) reveals himself in an underground cavern collectively together with his brother JD (Ryan Hansen), and the two stumble upon an empty wedding ceremony procession with only a corpse bride standing by way of the regulate, which appears to be Jenni–JD’s ex, an excessively in short mentioned character from his earlier. Brax then will get to place a hoop on Jenni in a cringe-inducing second, as a result of it slides up her bloodied finger.

Fortunately, the irregular scene moreover choices commentary from Delusion Island director, producer, and co-writer Jeff Wadlow. Warning, there are a few spoilers for the movie ahead.

Proceed Learning at GameSpot

