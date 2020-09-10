Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – best defenders to sign

There’s no time to waste as the brand new Fantasy Premier League marketing campaign screeches into view with a variety of Premier League fixtures arising this weekend.

Defenders are more and more necessary within the trendy sport – and subsequently in FPL – as full-backs proceed to stretch the boundaries of how far they will bomb ahead at any time.

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have confirmed past doubt that they’re worthy of locations in your staff, however just a few cheaper choices have emerged for you to exploit.

Nevertheless, on the finish of the day, defenders are nonetheless there to rack up clear sheets. It’s no use selecting up a league-beating full-back in the event that they play for a aspect with too many leaks.

Burnley are at all times a sound possibility in the event you’re keen on a strong six factors over objectives and assists out of your defenders, whereas Sheffield United had been high worth final season.

Try our Fantasy Premier League tips for defenders in 2020/21.

Matt Doherty (Tottenham) £6.0m

Wolves defenders fed their managers a strong, regular weight loss program of unpolluted sheets final day trip, with Doherty including a number of objectives and assists to that strong defensive file.

Doherty’s premium price ticket raised eyebrows at the beginning of the season however a return of 4 objectives, eight assists and 12 clear sheets justified the outlay.

Now with Tottenham, Doherty will probably be inspired to maraud ahead at will on the fitting aspect, whereas disciplining his left again to keep again.

Charlie Taylor (Burnley) £4.5m

Burnley stored 15 clear sheets final day trip, the second-highest within the league, and the Clarets survived in mid-table bliss with out even a whiff of a relegation battle in 2020.

Taylor performed slightly below 2,000 minutes final season and picked up extra factors than a full marketing campaign (3,240 minutes) the season earlier than. He might be anticipated to play extra and choose up an excellent better haul subsequent day trip with the superb Nick Pope between the sticks.

If Burnley make investments a bit of greater than in earlier seasons, they might be set for one more spectacular marketing campaign.

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) £4.0m

It’s at all times a good suggestion to plump for a cut price bucket defender to occupy the fifth spot in your squad.

A number of choices have offered themselves, however Mitchell is the best of the lot as he seems set to begin the marketing campaign for Palace at left-back.

He has featured in most of Palace’s video games because the beginning full-back instead of Patrick van Aanholt, although the Dutchman is again in coaching.

Mitchell could also be a brief time period possibility, however at £4.0m, having a participant not less than in competition to begin is smart.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) £5.5m



Accidents plagued Tierney all through nearly all of the season, however the lockdown break and subsequent restart massively boosted his inventory.

The Scottish full-back picked up a few assists and scored, with one other few depraved deliveries inflicting opposing defenders all method of issues.

Tierney’s performances didn’t at all times translate into large factors totals, however Arteta is actually bettering Arsenal and he might be anticipated to be up there with the likes of Doherty by the tip of the subsequent marketing campaign.

John Egan (Sheffield United) £5.0m

Sheffield United didn’t benefit from the best of occasions throughout lockdown on the finish of final season, however that doesn’t imply they need to be written off. Check out their opening 5 fixtures and inform me they’re not under-owned.

Egan is a nailed-on starter for the Blades and sits at simply £5.0m, that means you gained’t have to break the financial institution for him.

He’s a safety-first centre-back who might in all probability occupy your third defender slot, or probably even your second in the event you’re going for an ultra-attacking staff.

