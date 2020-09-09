Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – best goalkeepers to sign

Right here we go, the Fantasy Premier League season is prepared for a return with an entire weekend of Premier League fixtures prepared to make us marvel why we even bothered to strive making a group.

A goalkeeper is probably going to be your first identify on the group sheet, with a number of ways employed by FPL bosses to benefit from their man between the sticks.

You possibly can go for the ‘choose and stick’ tactic, selecting from premium-cost Alisson or Ederson and leaving them in aim all season to quietly rack up factors.

Nevertheless, the best choice can typically be to search for goalkeepers in groups that can face loads of photographs (i.e. a group additional down the league) however save nearly all of them.

That has made the likes of Nick Pope, Lukasz Fabianski and Dean Henderson house owners very joyful in current seasons: low value, excessive reward.

Take a look at our early Fantasy Premier League tips for goalkeepers in 2020/21.

Nick Pope (Burnley) £5.5m

Pope completed high of the stoppers in 2019/20 with a whopping complete of 170 factors. He value simply £4.5m at the beginning of the season and rose to £5.2m by the top.

For perspective, within the total factors chat he completed simply shy of Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min and Marcus Rashford, all big-money signings in positions additional up the sphere.

Burnley are probably the most predictable aspect within the league, you merely know what you’re going to get from them, and they are often anticipated to ship one other wholesome batch of unpolluted sheets subsequent time.

Alex McCarthy (Southampton) £4.5m

Southampton should not famend for his or her defensive stability, however a much-improved exhibiting throughout lockdown final season noticed Ralph Hassenhuttl’s aspect simply shuffle away from hazard.

Up first, the Saints have Crystal Palace, a beneficial conflict for any defender. McCarthy is simply £4.5m and could possibly be a strong beginning guess, earlier than having the ability to simply swap him out if he can’t produce the products.

McCarthy picked up seven clear sheets final time period, three beneath lockdown circumstances. Multiplying out that lockdown ratio of three clear sheets in 9, would put him heading in the right direction for 12 throughout the entire season – a really respected, and reasonable, tally.

Bernd Leno/Emi Martinez (Arsenal) £5.0m/£4.5m

The Arsenal goalkeeper battle is probably going to play proper into the fingers of Fantasy Premier League bosses forward of the brand new season.

Due to the uncertainty, neither keeper has been given a excessive price ticket, however both of them can be a worthy addition to your group.

Leno had loved three clear sheets in 5 video games prior to his harm, whereas Martinez stored three consecutive clear sheets within the video games immediately after being positioned between the sticks.

Monitor the state of affairs between the pair, then select accordingly. To date, it appears like Martinez could also be your best guess, however you could possibly even pair them to make sure you’ll all the time assure to choose up each Arsenal clear sheet.

