Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – defenders to sign

The mud has barely settled on the final marketing campaign, however consideration has already turned to the Premier League 2020/21 season with Fantasy Premier League tips already aiding managers scout out the highest abilities.

Defenders have gotten an growing drive within the recreation with Liverpool full-back duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson pushing the bounds to how attacking defenders can really be.

Extra than simply clear sheets, defensive stars are growing their output of assists, and even scoring objectives, making your selection a troublesome one for subsequent time period.

A potent mix of finances aces and premium value ought to do the trick, and there are many each to be chosen.

The 2020/21 FPL recreation is but to be launched, however our tips may give you an early steer on which defenders may very well be key to success subsequent time round.

Try our early Fantasy Premier League tips for defenders in 2020/21.

Matt Doherty (Wolves)

Wolves defenders fed their managers a strong, regular weight loss program of unpolluted sheets final day out.

Doherty’s premium price ticket raised eyebrows initially of the season however a return of 4 objectives, eight assists and 12 clear sheets justified the outlay.

When you can’t afford him this time round, Jonny, Willy Boly or Conor Coady are all good shouts, however Doherty actually is definitely worth the money.

James Tarkowski (Burnley)



Getty Photos



Burnley’s primary centre-back saved 15 clear sheets final day out, and Burnley survived in mid-table bliss with out even a whiff of a relegation battle in 2020.

Tarkowski could be anticipated to choose up the same haul subsequent day out with the superb Nick Pope between the sticks.

If Burnley make investments somewhat greater than in earlier seasons, they may very well be set for an additional spectacular marketing campaign.

Joao Cancelo (Man Metropolis)

Keep watch over Cancelo. His recreation time from 2019/20 is a fear, however some glorious type on the finish of the season might drive his means into Guardiola’s ideas.

He produced some glorious deliveries main to objectives with out being credited with official assists, and will lastly develop right into a key participant for the runners-up.

Clearly control his chance of begins. By the point the season comes round, he may very well be a transparent benchwarmer, however there actually is an opportunity he might develop right into a first-teamer in 2020/21.

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)



Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC by way of Getty Photos



Accidents plagued Tierney all through the vast majority of the season, however the lockdown break and subsequent restart massively boosted his inventory.

The Scottish full-back picked up a few assists and scored, with one other few depraved deliveries inflicting opposing defenders all method of issues.

Tierney’s performances didn’t at all times translate into large factors totals, however Arteta is definitely bettering Arsenal and he could be anticipated to be up there with the likes of Doherty by the tip of the subsequent marketing campaign.

Serge Aurier (Tottenham)

Hear me out. Aurier is simply as able to dispensing coronary heart assaults to Tottenham as he’s able to rewarding FPL bosses.

He was Spurs’ third high factors scorer in 2019/20 after Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. The Ivorian ace picked up seven assists and 9 clear sheets.

For all his lapses of focus and occasional errors, Aurier has a depraved cross up his sleeves. With Kane approaching full health in direction of the tip of final season and a number of other weeks to relaxation up, Aurier has extra to purpose at, whereas Jose Mourinho can be eager for his facet to tighten up additional.

