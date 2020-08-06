Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – goalkeepers to sign

We’re free, for now… The extraordinary lockdown schedule of video games led to fixed cellphone checking for Fantasy Premier League tips, transfers and nervous glances on the desk.

Take pleasure in the remaining, as a result of it gained’t be lengthy earlier than the Premier League 2020/21 fixtures come into sight.

For the early birds amongst you looking for hints and tips to get off to the very best begin, a strong goalkeeper will little doubt be your beginning block.

Keepers are an fascinating cog within the FPL machine. Usually, stoppers at prime groups are overwhelmed within the factors chart – and fairly often within the ‘worth for cash’ stakes – by stoppers additional down the league.

Mid-table groups with strong defences normally make for excellent keeper selections as they’ll face loads of photographs, which means loads of alternatives for bonus factors.

Certainly, the 2 premium price keepers from 2019/20 – Ederson and Alisson – each completed exterior the highest 9 final season.

Try our early Fantasy Premier League tips for goalkeepers in 2020/21.

Nick Pope (Burnley)

Pope completed prime of the stoppers in 2019/20 with a whopping complete of 170 factors. He price simply £4.5m at the beginning of the season and rose to £5.2m by the top.

For perspective, within the general factors chat he completed simply shy of Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-Min and Marcus Rashford, all big-money signings in positions additional up the sector.

Burnley are probably the most predictable aspect within the league, you merely know what you’re going to get from them, and they are often anticipated to ship one other wholesome batch of fresh sheets subsequent time.

Rui Patricio (Wolves)

Wolves have been a draw-heavy group for a lot of 2019/20, notably at the beginning. 1-1 attracts ran like faucet water within the east Midlands.

Within the second half of the season they reduce out the leaks and remodeled right into a defensive titan, with Patricio pouncing on the factors.

He recorded 9 clear sheets in Wolves’ final 14 video games, making him one of the crucial dependable sources of factors within the recreation.

Bernd Leno/Emi Martinez (Arsenal)

The Arsenal goalkeeper battle is probably going to play proper into the fingers of FPL bosses forward of the brand new season.

Due to the uncertainty, neither keeper is probably going to be given a excessive price ticket, however both of them could be a worthy addition to your group.

Leno had loved three clear sheets in 5 video games prior to his harm, whereas Martinez stored three consecutive clear sheets within the video games straight after being positioned between the sticks.

Monitor the scenario between the pair, then select accordingly.

Try the complete checklist of confirmed Premier League 2020/21 kits forward of the brand new season.

For all the small print on subsequent season’s new-look marketing campaign take a look at our Premier League 2020/21 season information.

For those who’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch take a look at our TV Information.